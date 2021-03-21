The Slovenian economy continued to see GDP growth in 2017. Economic growth supported a decline in the unemployment rate, which raised consumer disposable incomes. While excise tax increases have hit tobacco products volume sales, the effects of the most recent rises on consumption were diminished. With strong economic growth in 2017 and another year of falling unemployment, price rises due to excise tax had almost no effect on demand. While the measures introduced through the Tobacco Product Dir…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1686697-tobacco-in-slovenia

Euromonitor International’s Tobacco in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nosql-database-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-from-2020-2029-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-canned-tuna-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-07

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Strong Economic Growth Reduces the Effect of Anti-tobacco Legislation

Tobacco Product Directive Brings Changes

Leading Cigarette Players Continue To Drive Trends

the Ban on Internet Sales Hinders Vapour Products

Continuous Economic Growth Is Set To Have A Major Influence in the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Legislation

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum Legal Smoking Age

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Health Warnings

Plain Packaging

Advertising and Sponsorship

Point-of-sale Display Bans

Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

Electronic Cigarettes

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Excise Tax Increases Dampen Demand, But at A Slower Rate, in 2017

Economic Growth Hampers the Impact of Excise Tax Rises on Demand in 2017

Ban on Advertising and Promotion

Competitive Landscape

Arc Kranj Makes the Biggest Gains in 2017

Tobacna Ljubljana Retains the Leading Position

Phillip Morris and British America Tobacco Ebb and Flow With Market Dynamics

Taxation and Pricing

Taxation Rates

Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2012-2017

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples

Category Data

Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 22 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 25 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 26 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 27 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Smoking Tobacco Gets Back on Its Feet

Cigarillos Suffers From Erosion of Competitive Advantages

Pipe Tobacco Enjoys Growing Popularity

Competitive Landscape

Scandinavian Tobacco Group Is the Absolute Leader of Cigars and Cigarillos

Growing Competition in Smoking Tobacco

Major Cigarette Players Consolidate Their Presence in Smoking Tobacco

Category Data

Table 40 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 41 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 42 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 43 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 44 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 51 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 52 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 53 NBO Company Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 54 LBN Brand Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 55 NBO Company Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 56 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 57 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 58 Distribution of Smoking Tobacco by Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 59 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 60 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 61 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 62 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Ban on Internet Sales Hits Vapour Products

Vapour Products Can No Longer Be Promoted As Less Harmful Alternatives

Heated Tobacco Products Enter Slovenia

Competitive Landscape

Share of “others” Declines As the Top Four Players Cement Their Positions in E-liquids

Chinese Dominance of Open Vaping Systems Charging and Vapourising Devices

Philip Morris Opens Up Heated Tobacco Products in Slovenia

Category Indicators

Table 63 Number of Adult Vapers 2012-2017

Category Data

Table 64 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 65 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2017

Table 66 NBO Company Shares of Vapour Products: % Value 2013-2017

Table 67 LBN Brand Shares of Vapour Products: % Value 2014-2017

Table 68 Distribution of Vapour Products by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 69 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 70 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105