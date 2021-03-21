The Swedish tobacco market continued to grow in 2017 despite ever stricter regulations being put in place. Positive value growth is expected to be maintained over the forecast period, in part thanks to the country’s rising population and increasing migration to Sweden from the Middle East, where smoking has a strong tradition. Drivers of tobacco sales in 2017 included vapour products, with sales of vapour products containing nicotine having been regulated in July 2017. New types of packaging for…
Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Executive Summary
Swedish Tobacco Market Performs Well Despite Ever Stricter Regulations
Company Strategies Influenced by Changing Regulations
Competitive Environment Differs Greatly by Category
Distribution Also Varies Significantly by Category
Tobacco in Sweden Set To Record Further Positive Growth Over the Forecast Period
Operating Environment
Legislation
Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance
Minimum Legal Smoking Age
Smoking Prevalence
Tar Levels
Health Warnings
Plain Packaging
Advertising and Sponsorship
Point-of-sale Display Bans
Smoking in Public Places
Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation
Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban
“reduced Harm”
Electronic Cigarettes
Production/imports/exports
Market Indicators
Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Definitions
Sources
Summary 2 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Cigarettes Suffers From Increasing Competition From Other Tobacco Categories
Sales of Cigarettes Set To Be Maintained by A Growing Population and Ongoing Immigration
Cigarette Packs With More Than 20 Sticks Expected To Become Very Scarce
Competitive Landscape
Jti Sweden Continues To Lead Cigarettes
New Product Launches Remain Limited Due To Strict Regulations
Swedish Cigarettes Dominated by International Manufacturers
Taxation and Pricing
Taxation Rates
Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2012-2017
Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown
Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples
Category Data
Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017
Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 18 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017
Table 19 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 20 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 21 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 22 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 25 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 26 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2012-2017
Table 27 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2017-2022
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2017-2022
Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 35 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022
Table 36 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 37 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 38 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2017-2022
Table 39 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Jti Sweden Launches Cigarillos With Capsules To Get Around Recent Regulations
Demand Increases for Handmade Cigars
Sales of Fine Cut Tobacco Being Cannibalised by Excise Tax-free Raw Tobacco
Competitive Landscape
Updated European Tobacco Products Directive Punishes Cigar and Cigarillo Companies
Scandinavian Tobacco Group Remains the Clear Category Leader
New Product Launches Limited To Cigars and Cigarillos
Category Data
Table 40 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017
Table 41 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 42 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017
Table 43 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 44 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2012-2017
Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 51 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 52 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 53 NBO Company Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 54 LBN Brand Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017
Table 55 NBO Company Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017
Table 56 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017
