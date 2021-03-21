The Swedish tobacco market continued to grow in 2017 despite ever stricter regulations being put in place. Positive value growth is expected to be maintained over the forecast period, in part thanks to the country’s rising population and increasing migration to Sweden from the Middle East, where smoking has a strong tradition. Drivers of tobacco sales in 2017 included vapour products, with sales of vapour products containing nicotine having been regulated in July 2017. New types of packaging for…

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Swedish Tobacco Market Performs Well Despite Ever Stricter Regulations

Company Strategies Influenced by Changing Regulations

Competitive Environment Differs Greatly by Category

Distribution Also Varies Significantly by Category

Tobacco in Sweden Set To Record Further Positive Growth Over the Forecast Period

Operating Environment

Legislation

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum Legal Smoking Age

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Health Warnings

Plain Packaging

Advertising and Sponsorship

Point-of-sale Display Bans

Smoking in Public Places

Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation

Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

“reduced Harm”

Electronic Cigarettes

Production/imports/exports

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Definitions

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Cigarettes Suffers From Increasing Competition From Other Tobacco Categories

Sales of Cigarettes Set To Be Maintained by A Growing Population and Ongoing Immigration

Cigarette Packs With More Than 20 Sticks Expected To Become Very Scarce

Competitive Landscape

Jti Sweden Continues To Lead Cigarettes

New Product Launches Remain Limited Due To Strict Regulations

Swedish Cigarettes Dominated by International Manufacturers

Taxation and Pricing

Taxation Rates

Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2012-2017

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples

Category Data

Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 22 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 25 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 26 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 27 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Jti Sweden Launches Cigarillos With Capsules To Get Around Recent Regulations

Demand Increases for Handmade Cigars

Sales of Fine Cut Tobacco Being Cannibalised by Excise Tax-free Raw Tobacco

Competitive Landscape

Updated European Tobacco Products Directive Punishes Cigar and Cigarillo Companies

Scandinavian Tobacco Group Remains the Clear Category Leader

New Product Launches Limited To Cigars and Cigarillos

Category Data

Table 40 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 41 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 42 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 43 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 44 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 51 NBO Company Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 52 LBN Brand Shares of Smoking Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 53 NBO Company Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 54 LBN Brand Shares of Pipe Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 55 NBO Company Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 56 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Cut Tobacco: % Volume 2014-2017

