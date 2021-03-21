A rise in the tax applied to cigarette retail sales was implemented in mid-2017 with the aim to use the increase in revenue to support healthcare services and initiatives. The tax increase instead lead to a decline in cigarette purchases through retail channels and resulted in lower tax income. Many smokers have switched to making bulk purchases through duty-free stores when they or people they know travel abroad. Some consumers have also begun to make cigarette purchases through illicit channel…

Euromonitor International's Tobacco in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Executive Summary

Cigarette Tax Increase Discourages Retail Sales and Changes Consumer Preferences

Younger Consumers More Important To Manufacturers Than Ever Before

International Firms Tighten Grip on Cigarette Sales

Tax Hike Changes Nature of Distribution

Companies Must React To Declining Social Acceptance

Operating Environment

Legislation

Summary 1 Legislation Summary at a Glance

Minimum Legal Smoking Age

Smoking Prevalence

Tar Levels

Health Warnings

Plain Packaging

Advertising and Sponsorship

Point-of-sale Display Bans

Smoking in Public Places

Low Ignition Propensity (lip) Cigarette Regulation

Flavoured Tobacco Product Ban

“reduced Harm”

Electronic Cigarettes

Production/imports/exports

Market Indicators

Table 1 Number of Adult Smokers by Gender 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 2 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 2 Research Sources

Headlines

Prospects

Tax Hike Has Little Impact on Smokers’ Behaviour

Retail Volume Sales Down As Consumers Find Alternatives

Emerging Interest in Menthol Cigarettes With Squeezable Flavour Capsules in the Filter

Competitive Landscape

Jt Tobacco International Taiwan Corp Retains A Commanding Lead

Domestic Brands Rapidly Falling Behind

Cigarette Tax Rise Alters the Distribution Landscape

Taxation and Pricing

Taxation Rates

Table 10 Taxation and Duty Levies 2012-2017

Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown

Summary 3 Average Cigarette Pack Price Breakdown: Brand Examples

Category Data

Table 11 Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 12 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 13 Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 15 Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 16 Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 20 Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 21 Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 22 Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 23 NBO Company Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 24 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarettes: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 25 Sales of Cigarettes by Distribution Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 26 Production, Imports and Exports of Cigarettes: Total Volume 2012-2017

Table 27 Illicit Trade Estimate of Cigarettes: Volume 2012-2017

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: Volume 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tar Level: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Price Band: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Standard/Menthol/Capsule: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 35 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Tobacco Type: % Volume Breakdown 2017-2022

Table 36 Forecast Sales of Filtered Cigarettes by Carbon vs Non-carbon: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 37 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Length: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 38 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Regular/Slim/Superslim/Microslim: % Volume 2017-2022

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Cigarettes by Pack Size: % Volume 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Impact of Cigarette Tax Benefits Sales of Cigarillos

Cigarillos Become More Affordable

Cigarillo Prices Rise

Competitive Landscape

Interest Rises in Mass Market Cigarillo Brands

Distribution Focuses on A Narrower Product Portfolio

Consumer Choice Reduces

Category Data

Table 40 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 41 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 42 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 43 Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 44 Sales of Cigars by Size: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars and Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 48 LBN Brand Shares of Cigars: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2013-2017

Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Cigarillos: % Volume 2014-2017

Table 51 Distribution of Cigars and Cigarillos by Format: % Volume 2012-2017

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 54 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 55 Forecast Sales of Cigars, Cigarillos and Smoking Tobacco by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Headlines

Prospects

Uncertainty Over Legality

Government Seeks A Total Ban

Young Taiwanese Fastest Adopters

Competitive Landscape

Distribution Channels Still Not Well Established

Three Key Channels

Japanese Firm Leads Sales

Category Data

Table 56 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 57 Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2017

Table 58 NBO Company Shares of Vapour Products: % Value 2013-2017

Table 59 LBN Brand Shares of Vapour Products: % Value 2014-2017

Table 60 Distribution of Vapour Products by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 61 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 62 Forecast Sales of Smokeless Tobacco and Vapour Products by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

