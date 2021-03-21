Torque Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Torque is a special kind of torque that causes an object to rotate. The torque of the engine is the torque that the engine outputs from the crankshaft end. It is inversely proportional to the engine speed under the condition of fixed power. The faster the speed, the smaller the torque, and vice versa, it reflects the load capacity of the car within a certain range.

ALSO READ :https://www.bloglovin.com/@vinitsawant3/respiratory-therapeutic-devices-market-2023

This report contains market size and forecasts of Torque in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Brazil Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Torque Market 2019 (%)

The global Torque market was valued at 10 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Torque market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshamuniverse.tumblr.com/post/639453939557941248/workplace-transformation-market-report-key

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aerospace-3d-printing-market-growth-opportunities-historical-analysis-thriving-business-future-trends-growth-2023-2021-01-12

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Torque production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Brazil Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Torque

Torque Testers

Screwdriver Torque

Dial Torque

Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads

Brazil Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Brazil Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aviation & Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotive – Manufacturing

Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket

Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Brazil Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Facom

Proto

Stahlwille

Tonichi

King Tony

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Torque Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Torque Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Adjustable Click

4.1.3 Preset Click

4.1.4 Electronic Torque

4.1.5 Torque Testers

4.1.6 Screwdriver Torque

4.1.7 Dial Torque

4.1.8 Torque Multipliers

4.1.9 Interchangeable Heads

4.2 By Type – Brazil Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aviation & Aerospace

5.1.3 Oil & Gas

5.1.4 Power Generation

5.1.5 Automotive – Manufacturing

5.1.6 Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket

5.1.7 Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

5.2 By Application – Brazil Torque Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Torque Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Torque Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Torque Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Facom

6.1.1 Facom Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Facom Business Overview

6.1.3 Facom Torque Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Facom Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Facom Key News

6.2 Proto

6.2.1 Proto Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Proto Business Overview

6.2.3 Proto Torque Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Proto Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Proto Key News

6.3 Stahlwille

6.3.1 Stahlwille Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Stahlwille Business Overview

6.3.3 Stahlwille Torque Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Stahlwille Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Stahlwille Key News

6.4 Tonichi

6.4.1 Tonichi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Tonichi Business Overview

6.4.3 Tonichi Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tonichi Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Tonichi Key News

6.5 King Tony

6.5.1 King Tony Corporate Summary

6.5.2 King Tony Business Overview

6.5.3 King Tony Torque Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 King Tony Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 King Tony Key News

6.6 Gedore

6.6.1 Gedore Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gedore Business Overview

6.6.3 Gedore Torque Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gedore Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gedore Key News

7 Torque Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Torque Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Torque Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Torque Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Torque Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Torque Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Torque Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Torque Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Torque Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Torque Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Torque Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Torque Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Torque in Brazil

Table 2. Top Players in Brazil, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Brazil Torque Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Brazil Torque Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Brazil Torque Sales by Companies, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 6. Brazil Torque Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Torque Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Brazil Manufacturers Torque Product Type

Table 9. List of Brazil Tier 1 Torque Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Torque Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Torque Revenue in Brazil (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Torque Sales in Brazil (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Torque Sales in Brazil (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Torque Revenue in Brazil, (US$,

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105