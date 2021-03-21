All news

Torque Market in China – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Torque is a special kind of torque that causes an object to rotate. The torque of the engine is the torque that the engine outputs from the crankshaft end. It is inversely proportional to the engine speed under the condition of fixed power. The faster the speed, the smaller the torque, and vice versa, it reflects the load capacity of the car within a certain range.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Torque in China, including the following market information:
China Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
China Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
China Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)
Top Five Competitors in China Torque Market 2019 (%)
The global Torque market was valued at 10 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Torque market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Torque production and consumption in China
Total Market by Segment:
China Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
China Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Adjustable Click
Preset Click
Electronic Torque
Torque Testers
Screwdriver Torque
Dial Torque
Torque Multipliers
Interchangeable Heads

China Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)
China Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Aviation & Aerospace
Oil & Gas
Power Generation
Automotive – Manufacturing
Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket
Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)
Total China Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)
Total China Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Facom
Proto
Stahlwille
Tonichi
King Tony

