Torque Market in France – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Torque is a special kind of torque that causes an object to rotate. The torque of the engine is the torque that the engine outputs from the crankshaft end. It is inversely proportional to the engine speed under the condition of fixed power. The faster the speed, the smaller the torque, and vice versa, it reflects the load capacity of the car within a certain range.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Torque in France, including the following market information:

France Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

France Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in France Torque Market 2019 (%)

The global Torque market was valued at 10 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Torque market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Torque production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

France Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Torque

Torque Testers

Screwdriver Torque

Dial Torque

Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads

France Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

France Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aviation & Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotive – Manufacturing

Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket

Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total France Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Facom

Proto

Stahlwille

Tonichi

King Tony

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 France Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Torque Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Torque Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Adjustable Click

4.1.3 Preset Click

4.1.4 Electronic Torque

4.1.5 Torque Testers

4.1.6 Screwdriver Torque

4.1.7 Dial Torque

4.1.8 Torque Multipliers

4.1.9 Interchangeable Heads

4.2 By Type – France Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aviation & Aerospace

5.1.3 Oil & Gas

5.1.4 Power Generation

5.1.5 Automotive – Manufacturing

5.1.6 Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket

5.1.7 Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

5.2 By Application – France Torque Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Torque Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Torque Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Torque Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Facom

6.1.1 Facom Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Facom Business Overview

6.1.3 Facom Torque Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Facom Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Facom Key News

6.2 Proto

6.2.1 Proto Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Proto Business Overview

6.2.3 Proto Torque Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Proto Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Proto Key News

6.3 Stahlwille

6.3.1 Stahlwille Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Stahlwille Business Overview

6.3.3 Stahlwille Torque Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Stahlwille Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Stahlwille Key News

6.4 Tonichi

6.4.1 Tonichi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Tonichi Business Overview

6.4.3 Tonichi Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tonichi Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Tonichi Key News

6.5 King Tony

6.5.1 King Tony Corporate Summary

6.5.2 King Tony Business Overview

6.5.3 King Tony Torque Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 King Tony Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 King Tony Key News

6.6 Gedore

6.6.1 Gedore Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gedore Business Overview

6.6.3 Gedore Torque Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gedore Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gedore Key News

7 Torque Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Torque Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Torque Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Torque Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Torque Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Torque Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Torque Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Torque Export Market

7.3.2 France Torque Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Torque Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Torque Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Torque Distributors and Sales Agents in France

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Torque in France

Table 2. Top Players in France, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. France Torque Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. France Torque Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. France Torque Sales by Companies, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 6. France Torque Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Torque Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. France Manufacturers Torque Product Type

Table 9. List of France Tier 1 Torque Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Torque Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Torque Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Torque Sales in France (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Torque Sales in France (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Torque Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Torque Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Torque Sales in France, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Torque Sales in France, (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 19. Facom Corporate Summary

