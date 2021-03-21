Torque Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Torque is a special kind of torque that causes an object to rotate. The torque of the engine is the torque that the engine outputs from the crankshaft end. It is inversely proportional to the engine speed under the condition of fixed power. The faster the speed, the smaller the torque, and vice versa, it reflects the load capacity of the car within a certain range.

ALSO READ :http://www.tanews.us/26698/respiratory_therapeutic_devices_market_growth_size_and_forecast_2023

This report contains market size and forecasts of Torque in India, including the following market information:

India Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

India Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in India Torque Market 2019 (%)

The global Torque market was valued at 10 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Torque market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshamuniverse.tumblr.com/post/639455223590584320/integration-platform-as-a-service-market-size

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/handheld-counter-ied-market-growth-opportunities-historical-analysis-thriving-business-future-trends-growth-2023-2021-01-12

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Torque production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

India Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Torque

Torque Testers

Screwdriver Torque

Dial Torque

Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads

India Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

India Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aviation & Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotive – Manufacturing

Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket

Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total India Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Facom

Proto

Stahlwille

Tonichi

King Tony

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 India Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Torque Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Torque Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Adjustable Click

4.1.3 Preset Click

4.1.4 Electronic Torque

4.1.5 Torque Testers

4.1.6 Screwdriver Torque

4.1.7 Dial Torque

4.1.8 Torque Multipliers

4.1.9 Interchangeable Heads

4.2 By Type – India Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aviation & Aerospace

5.1.3 Oil & Gas

5.1.4 Power Generation

5.1.5 Automotive – Manufacturing

5.1.6 Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket

5.1.7 Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

5.2 By Application – India Torque Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Torque Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Torque Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Torque Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Facom

6.1.1 Facom Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Facom Business Overview

6.1.3 Facom Torque Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Facom Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Facom Key News

6.2 Proto

6.2.1 Proto Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Proto Business Overview

6.2.3 Proto Torque Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Proto Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Proto Key News

6.3 Stahlwille

6.3.1 Stahlwille Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Stahlwille Business Overview

6.3.3 Stahlwille Torque Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Stahlwille Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Stahlwille Key News

6.4 Tonichi

6.4.1 Tonichi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Tonichi Business Overview

6.4.3 Tonichi Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tonichi Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Tonichi Key News

6.5 King Tony

6.5.1 King Tony Corporate Summary

6.5.2 King Tony Business Overview

6.5.3 King Tony Torque Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 King Tony Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 King Tony Key News

6.6 Gedore

6.6.1 Gedore Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gedore Business Overview

6.6.3 Gedore Torque Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gedore Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gedore Key News

7 Torque Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Torque Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 India Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 India Torque Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 India Torque Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Torque Manufacturers in India

7.2.1 India Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 India Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 India Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Torque Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

7.3 Torque Export and Import in India

7.3.1 India Torque Export Market

7.3.2 India Torque Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Torque Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Torque Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Torque Distributors and Sales Agents in India

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Torque in India

Table 2. Top Players in India, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. India Torque Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. India Torque Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. India Torque Sales by Companies, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 6. India Torque Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Torque Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. India Manufacturers Torque Product Type

Table 9. List of India Tier 1 Torque Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Torque Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Torque Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Torque Sales in India (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Torque Sales in India (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Torque Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Torque Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Torque Sales in India, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Torque Sales in India, (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 19. Facom Corporate Summary

Table 20. Facom Torque Product Offerings

Table 21. Facom Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Proto Corporate Summary

Table 23. Proto Torque Product Offerings

Table 24. Proto Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Stahlwille Corporate Summary

Table 26. Stahlwille Torque Product Offerings

Table 27. Stahlwille Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Tonichi Corporate Summary

.

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105