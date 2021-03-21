Torque Market in Indonesia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Torque is a special kind of torque that causes an object to rotate. The torque of the engine is the torque that the engine outputs from the crankshaft end. It is inversely proportional to the engine speed under the condition of fixed power. The faster the speed, the smaller the torque, and vice versa, it reflects the load capacity of the car within a certain range.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Torque in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Indonesia Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Torque Market 2019 (%)

The global Torque market was valued at 10 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Torque market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Torque production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Indonesia Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Torque

Torque Testers

Screwdriver Torque

Dial Torque

Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads

Indonesia Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

Indonesia Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aviation & Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotive – Manufacturing

Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket

Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total Indonesia Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Facom

Proto

Stahlwille

Tonichi

King Tony

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Torque Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Torque Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Adjustable Click

4.1.3 Preset Click

4.1.4 Electronic Torque

4.1.5 Torque Testers

4.1.6 Screwdriver Torque

4.1.7 Dial Torque

4.1.8 Torque Multipliers

4.1.9 Interchangeable Heads

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aviation & Aerospace

5.1.3 Oil & Gas

5.1.4 Power Generation

5.1.5 Automotive – Manufacturing

5.1.6 Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket

5.1.7 Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Torque Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Indonesia Torque Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Indonesia Torque Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Indonesia Torque Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Indonesia Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Indonesia Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Facom

6.1.1 Facom Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Facom Business Overview

6.1.3 Facom Torque Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Facom Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Facom Key News

6.2 Proto

6.2.1 Proto Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Proto Business Overview

6.2.3 Proto Torque Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Proto Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Proto Key News

6.3 Stahlwille

6.3.1 Stahlwille Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Stahlwille Business Overview

6.3.3 Stahlwille Torque Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Stahlwille Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Stahlwille Key News

6.4 Tonichi

6.4.1 Tonichi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Tonichi Business Overview

6.4.3 Tonichi Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tonichi Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Tonichi Key News

6.5 King Tony

6.5.1 King Tony Corporate Summary

6.5.2 King Tony Business Overview

6.5.3 King Tony Torque Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 King Tony Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 King Tony Key News

6.6 Gedore

6.6.1 Gedore Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gedore Business Overview

6.6.3 Gedore Torque Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gedore Sales and Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gedore Key News

7 Torque Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Torque Production Capacity and Value in Indonesia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Indonesia Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Indonesia Torque Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Indonesia Torque Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Torque Manufacturers in Indonesia

7.2.1 Indonesia Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Indonesia Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Indonesia Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Torque Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

7.3 Torque Export and Import in Indonesia

7.3.1 Indonesia Torque Export Market

7.3.2 Indonesia Torque Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Indonesia Torque Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Torque Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Torque Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Torque in Indonesia

Table 2. Top Players in Indonesia, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Indonesia Torque Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Indonesia Torque Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Indonesia Torque Sales by Companies, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 6. Indonesia Torque Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Torque Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Indonesia Manufacturers Torque Product Type

Table 9. List of Indonesia Tier 1 Torque Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Torque Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Torque Revenue in Indonesia (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Torque Sales in Indonesia (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Torque Sales in Indonesia (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Torque Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Torque Revenue in Indonesia, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Torque Sales in Indonesia, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Torque Sales in Indonesia, (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 19. Facom Corporate Summary

Table 20. Facom Torque Product Offerings

Table 21. Facom Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Proto Corporate Summary

Table 23. Proto Torque Product Offerings

Table 24. Proto Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Stahlwille Corporate Summary

Table 26. Stahlwille Torque Product Offerings

Table 27. Stahlwille Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Tonichi Corporate Summary

Table 29. Tonichi Torque Product Offerings

Table 30. Tonichi Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. King Tony Corporate Summary

Table 32. King Tony Torque Product Offerings

Table 33. King Tony Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Gedore Corporate Summary

Table 35. Gedore Torque Product Offerings

Table 36. Gedore Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Torque Production Capacity (Unit) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 38. Torque Production (Unit) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 39. Indonesia Torque Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 40. Torque Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in Indonesia, 2015-2020

Table 41. Indonesia Torque Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 42. The Percentage of Torque Production Sold in Indonesia and Sold Other Than Indonesia by Manufacturers

Table 44. Dangeguojia Torque Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 45. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 46. Torque Downstream Clients in Indonesia

Table 47. Torque Distributors and Sales Agents in Indonesia

List of Figures

Figure 1. Torque Segment by Type

.

.

.

.

….. continued

