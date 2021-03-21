Torque Market in South Korea – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Torque is a special kind of torque that causes an object to rotate. The torque of the engine is the torque that the engine outputs from the crankshaft end. It is inversely proportional to the engine speed under the condition of fixed power. The faster the speed, the smaller the torque, and vice versa, it reflects the load capacity of the car within a certain range.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Torque in South Korea, including the following market information:

South Korea Torque Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

South Korea Torque Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

South Korea Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Unit)

Top Five Competitors in South Korea Torque Market 2019 (%)

The global Torque market was valued at 10 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. While the Torque market size in South Korea was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Torque manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Torque production and consumption in South Korea

Total Market by Segment:

South Korea Torque Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

South Korea Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Adjustable Click

Preset Click

Electronic Torque

Torque Testers

Screwdriver Torque

Dial Torque

Torque Multipliers

Interchangeable Heads

South Korea Torque Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Unit)

South Korea Torque Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aviation & Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Automotive – Manufacturing

Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket

Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues in South Korea, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Torque Market Competitors Revenues Share in South Korea, by Players 2019 (%)

Total South Korea Torque Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Unit)

Total South Korea Torque Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Facom

Proto

Stahlwille

Tonichi

King Tony

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Torque Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 South Korea Torque Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: South Korea Torque Overall Market Size

2.1 South Korea Torque Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 South Korea Torque Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 South Korea Torque Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Torque Players in South Korea (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top South Korea Torque Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 South Korea Torque Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 South Korea Torque Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 South Korea Torque Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Torque Companies in South Korea, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 South Korea Manufacturers Torque Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Players in South Korea

3.8.1 List of South Korea Tier 1 Torque Companies

3.8.2 List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – South Korea Torque Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Adjustable Click

4.1.3 Preset Click

4.1.4 Electronic Torque

4.1.5 Torque Testers

4.1.6 Screwdriver Torque

4.1.7 Dial Torque

4.1.8 Torque Multipliers

4.1.9 Interchangeable Heads

4.2 By Type – South Korea Torque Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – South Korea Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – South Korea Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – South Korea Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – South Korea Torque Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – South Korea Torque Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – South Korea Torque Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – South Korea Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – South Korea Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – South Korea Torque Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aviation & Aerospace

5.1.3 Oil & Gas

5.1.4 Power Generation

5.1.5 Automotive – Manufacturing

5.1.6 Automotive – Repair & Aftermarket

5.1.7 Heavy Duty Equipment & Engines

5.2 By Application – South Korea Torque Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – South Korea Torque Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – South Korea Torque Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – South Korea Torque Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – South Korea Torque Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – South Korea Torque Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – South Korea Torque Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – South Korea Torque Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – South Korea Torque Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Facom

6.1.1 Facom Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Facom Business Overview

6.1.3 Facom Torque Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Facom Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Facom Key News

6.2 Proto

6.2.1 Proto Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Proto Business Overview

6.2.3 Proto Torque Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Proto Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Proto Key News

6.3 Stahlwille

6.3.1 Stahlwille Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Stahlwille Business Overview

6.3.3 Stahlwille Torque Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Stahlwille Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Stahlwille Key News

6.4 Tonichi

6.4.1 Tonichi Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Tonichi Business Overview

6.4.3 Tonichi Torque Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Tonichi Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Tonichi Key News

6.5 King Tony

6.5.1 King Tony Corporate Summary

6.5.2 King Tony Business Overview

6.5.3 King Tony Torque Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 King Tony Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.5.5 King Tony Key News

6.6 Gedore

6.6.1 Gedore Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Gedore Business Overview

6.6.3 Gedore Torque Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Gedore Sales and Revenue in South Korea (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Gedore Key News

7 Torque Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Torque Production Capacity and Value in South Korea, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 South Korea Torque Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 South Korea Torque Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 South Korea Torque Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Torque Manufacturers in South Korea

7.2.1 South Korea Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 South Korea Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 South Korea Key Local Torque Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Torque Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

7.3 Torque Export and Import in South Korea

7.3.1 South Korea Torque Export Market

7.3.2 South Korea Torque Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for South Korea Torque Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Torque Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Torque Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Torque in South Korea

Table 2. Top Players in South Korea, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. South Korea Torque Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. South Korea Torque Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. South Korea Torque Sales by Companies, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 6. South Korea Torque Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Torque Price (2015-2020) (USD/Unit)

Table 8. South Korea Manufacturers Torque Product Type

Table 9. List of South Korea Tier 1 Torque Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of South Korea Tier 2 and Tier 3 Torque Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Torque Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Torque Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Torque Sales in South Korea (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Torque Sales in South Korea (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Torque Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Torque Revenue in South Korea, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Torque Sales in South Korea, (Unit), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Torque Sales in South Korea, (Unit), 2021-2026

Table 19. Facom Corporate Summary

Table 20. Facom Torque Product Offerings

Table 21. Facom Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Proto Corporate Summary

Table 23. Proto Torque Product Offerings

Table 24. Proto Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Stahlwille Corporate Summary

Table 26. Stahlwille Torque Product Offerings

Table 27. Stahlwille Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Tonichi Corporate Summary

Table 29. Tonichi Torque Product Offerings

Table 30. Tonichi Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. King Tony Corporate Summary

Table 32. King Tony Torque Product Offerings

Table 33. King Tony Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Gedore Corporate Summary

Table 35. Gedore Torque Product Offerings

Table 36. Gedore Torque Sales (Unit), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Torque Production Capacity (Unit) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 38. Torque Production (Unit) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 39. South Korea Torque Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 40. Torque Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in South Korea, 2015-2020

Table 41. South Korea Torque Production Value Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 42. The Percentage of Torque Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 43. The Percentage of Torque Production Sold in South Korea and Sold Other Than South Korea by Manufacturers

Table 44. Dangeguojia Torque Sales (Consumption), Production, Export and Import, 2015-2020

Table 45. Raw Materials and Suppliers

Table 46. Torque Downstream Clients in South Korea

Table 47. Torque Distributors and Sales Agents in South Korea

List of Figures

Figure 1. Torque Segment by Type

Figure 2. Torque Segment by Application

Figure 3. Dangeguojia Torque Market Overview: 2020

Figure 4. Key Caveats

Figure 5. Torque Market Size in South Korea, (US$, Mn) & (Unit): 2020 VS 2026

Figure 6. South Korea Torque Revenue, 2015-2026 (US$, Mn)

Figure 7. Torque Sales in South Korea: 2015-2026 (Unit)

Figure 8. The Top 3 and 5 Players Market Share by Torque Revenue in 2019

Figure 9. By Type – South Korea Torque Incremental Growth, (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 10. By Type – South Korea Torque Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 11. By Type – South Korea Torque Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 12. By Type – South Korea Torque Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 13. By Application – Torque Revenue in South Korea (US$, Mn), 2020 & 2026

Figure 14. By Application – South Korea Torque Market Share, 2015-2020

Figure 15. By Application – South Korea Torque Market Share, 2020-2026

Figure 16. By Application -South Korea Torque Price (USD/Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 17. South Korea Torque Production Capacity (Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 18. South Korea Torque Actual Output (Unit), 2015-2026

Figure 19. South Korea Torque Production Value (US$, Mn), 2015-2026

Figure 20. The Percentage of South Korea Torque Export Destination, 2019

Figure 21. The Source of Imports of South Korea Torque, 2019

Figure 22. PEST Analysis for South Korea Torque Market in 2020

Figure 23. Torque Market Opportunities & Trends in South Korea

Figure 24. Torque Market Drivers in South Korea

Figure 25. Torque Market Restraints in South Korea

Figure 26. Torque Industry Value Chain

