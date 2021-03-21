Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market in China – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Marine biotechnology is an innovative field of research in science and engineering that encompasses the use of marine bioresources for a multitude of applications, including the production of food, fuel, materials or specific, often bioactive, compounds and may contribute to green growth and sustainable industries and prosperous communities.Marine biotechnological advancements have already resulted in some successes in diverse fields, including human health, pharmacology, fisheries, environmental recovery or restoration, food and cosmetics industries, agriculture and chemistry. Examples of applications resulting from biotechnological developments include the use of (micro- and macro-) algae for the production of biofuels and the production of marine-derived polysaccharides, which are one of the most abundant renewable biomaterials found on land and in the oceans.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Marine Biotechnology in China, including the following market information:

China Marine Biotechnology Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in China Marine Biotechnology Market 2019 (%)

The global Marine Biotechnology market was valued at 4184.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4881.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. While the Marine Biotechnology market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :https://www.techsite.io/p/1913515

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Marine Biotechnology businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Marine Biotechnology in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Marine Biotechnology market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Marine Biotechnology Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Marine Biotechnology Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Marine Animal Technolog

Marine Plant Technology

ALSO READ :https://telegra.ph/Security-Software-in-Telecom-Market-Share-Size-Key-Players-Trends-Competitive-And-Regional-Forecast-To-2023-03-04

China Marine Biotechnology Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Marine Biotechnology Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Fine Chemical

Nutritional Supplements

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Marine Biotechnology Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Marine Biotechnology Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Marinova

NEB

BiotechMarine

GlycoMar

Marine Biotech

Nofima

Sams

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Marine Biotechnology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: China Marine Biotechnology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 China Marine Biotechnology Overall Market Size

2.1 China Marine Biotechnology Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Marine Biotechnology Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Marine Biotechnology Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Marine Biotechnology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Marine Biotechnology Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Marine Biotechnology Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 China Manufacturers Marine Biotechnology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Biotechnology Players in China

3.6.1 List of China Tier 1 Marine Biotechnology Companies

3.6.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Marine Biotechnology Companies

…continued

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105