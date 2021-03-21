Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market in Indonesia – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management concerning transportation operations and may be part of an enterprise resource planning system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2019 (%)

The global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market was valued at 2524 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4330.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. While the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Transportation Management Systems (TMS) businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) in Indonesia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size in 2020 and the next few years in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Solution type

Hardware

Services

Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Logistics & Transport

Manufacturing

Commercial

Retail

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

JDA Software

Oracle Corporation

Manhattan Associates

Descartes

SAP SE

BluJay

TMW Systems

Omnitracs

ORTEC

HighJump

MercuryGate

One Network Enterprises

Precision Software

CargoSmart

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Indonesia Manufacturers Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Players in Indonesia

3.6.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Companies

3.6.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Companies

…continued

