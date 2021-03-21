All news

Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market in Southeast Asia – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

A transportation management system (TMS) is a subset of supply chain management concerning transportation operations and may be part of an enterprise resource planning system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:
Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market 2019 (%)
The global Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market was valued at 2524 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 4330.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. While the Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Transportation Management Systems (TMS) businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Transportation Management Systems (TMS) in Southeast Asia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Transportation Management Systems (TMS) market size in 2020 and the next few years in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:
Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Solution type
Hardware
Services

Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Commercial
Retail

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
JDA Software
Oracle Corporation
Manhattan Associates
Descartes
SAP SE
BluJay
TMW Systems
Omnitracs
ORTEC
HighJump
MercuryGate
One Network Enterprises
Precision Software
CargoSmart

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Overall Market Size
2.1 Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Southeast Asia Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

