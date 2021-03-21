Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market in France

Unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) equipment refers to the equipment used to produce unidirectional tapes, usually large production lines, with different widths.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment in France, including the following market information:

France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment market was valued at 123.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 149 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. While the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment market size in France was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 50mm

50-150mm

150-300mm

300-800mm

Above 800mm

300-800mm is the main type for unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) equipment, with about 36.12% of global market in 2019.

France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive UD Tapes Manufacturing

Aerospace UD Tapes Manufacturing

Others

By application, aerospace UD tapes manufacturing is the largest segment, with market share of over 50% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lindauer DORNIER GmbH

Karl Mayer

Breyer Composites

GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd

EELCEE

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Players in France (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies in France, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 France Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Players in France

3.8.1 List of France Tier 1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Below 50mm

4.1.3 50-150mm

4.1.4 150-300mm

4.1.5 300-800mm

4.1.6 Above 800mm

4.2 By Type – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive UD Tapes Manufacturing

5.1.3 Aerospace UD Tapes Manufacturing

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH

6.1.1 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Business Overview

6.1.3 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Key News

6.2 Karl Mayer

6.2.1 Karl Mayer Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Karl Mayer Business Overview

6.2.3 Karl Mayer Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Karl Mayer Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Karl Mayer Key News

6.3 Breyer Composites

6.3.1 Breyer Composites Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Breyer Composites Business Overview

6.3.3 Breyer Composites Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Breyer Composites Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Breyer Composites Key News

6.4 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd

6.4.1 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Corporate Summary

6.4.2 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Business Overview

6.4.3 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.4.5 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Key News

6.5 EELCEE

6.5.1 EELCEE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 EELCEE Business Overview

6.5.3 EELCEE Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 EELCEE Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.5.5 EELCEE Key News

6.6 Van Wees

6.6.1 Van Wees Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Van Wees Business Overview

6.6.3 Van Wees Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Van Wees Sales and Revenue in France (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Van Wees Key News

7 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity and Value in France, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers in France

7.2.1 France Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 France Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 France Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Sold in France and Sold Other Than France by Manufacturers

7.3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Export and Import in France

7.3.1 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Export Market

7.3.2 France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Distributors and Sales Agents in France

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment in France

Table 2. Top Players in France, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. France Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Type

Table 9. List of France Tier 1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of France Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue in France (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales in France (Units), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales in France (Units), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue in France, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales in France, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales in France, (Units), 2021-2026

Table 19. Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Corporate Summary

Table 20. Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Offerings

Table 21. Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 22. Karl Mayer Corporate Summary

Table 23. Karl Mayer Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Offerings

Table 24. Karl Mayer Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 25. Breyer Composites Corporate Summary

Table 26. Breyer Composites Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Offerings

Table 27. Breyer Composites Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 28. GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Corporate Summary

Table 29. GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Offerings

Table 30. GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 31. EELCEE Corporate Summary

Table 32. EELCEE Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Offerings

Table 33. EELCEE Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Van Wees Corporate Summary

Table 35. Van Wees Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Offerings

Table 36. Van Wees Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales (Units), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (K USD/Unit) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity (Units) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 38. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production (Units) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

Table 39. France Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Market Share of Local Manufacturers, 2015-2020

Table 40. Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Value (US$, Mn) of Local Manufacturers in France, 2015-2020

