Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market in Germany

Unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) equipment refers to the equipment used to produce unidirectional tapes, usually large production lines, with different widths.

ALSO READ :http://www.tanews.us/26698/operating_room_management_innovations_drivers_and_industry_key_events

This report contains market size and forecasts of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment market was valued at 123.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 149 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. While the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshtech.blogspot.com/2021/01/vr-market-2019-global-recent-trends.html

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/unmanned-composites-market-growth-opportunities-historical-analysis-thriving-business-future-trends-growth-2023-2021-01-12

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 50mm

50-150mm

150-300mm

300-800mm

Above 800mm

300-800mm is the main type for unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) equipment, with about 36.12% of global market in 2019.

Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive UD Tapes Manufacturing

Aerospace UD Tapes Manufacturing

Others

By application, aerospace UD tapes manufacturing is the largest segment, with market share of over 50% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lindauer DORNIER GmbH

Karl Mayer

Breyer Composites

GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd

EELCEE

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Players in Germany (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies in Germany, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Germany Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Players in Germany

3.8.1 List of Germany Tier 1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Germany Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Below 50mm

4.1.3 50-150mm

4.1.4 150-300mm

4.1.5 300-800mm

4.1.6 Above 800mm

4.2 By Type – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive UD Tapes Manufacturing

5.1.3 Aerospace UD Tapes Manufacturing

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH

6.1.1 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Business Overview

6.1.3 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Key News

6.2 Karl Mayer

6.2.1 Karl Mayer Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Karl Mayer Business Overview

6.2.3 Karl Mayer Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Karl Mayer Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Karl Mayer Key News

6.3 Breyer Composites

6.3.1 Breyer Composites Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Breyer Composites Business Overview

6.3.3 Breyer Composites Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Breyer Composites Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Breyer Composites Key News

6.4 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd

6.4.1 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Corporate Summary

6.4.2 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Business Overview

6.4.3 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.4.5 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Key News

6.5 EELCEE

6.5.1 EELCEE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 EELCEE Business Overview

6.5.3 EELCEE Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 EELCEE Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.5.5 EELCEE Key News

6.6 Van Wees

6.6.1 Van Wees Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Van Wees Business Overview

6.6.3 Van Wees Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Van Wees Sales and Revenue in Germany (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Van Wees Key News

7 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity and Value in Germany, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers in Germany

7.2.1 Germany Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Germany Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Germany Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Sold in Germany and Sold Other Than Germany by Manufacturers

7.3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Export and Import in Germany

7.3.1 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Export Market

7.3.2 Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Distributors and Sales Agents in Germany

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment in Germany

Table 2. Top Players in Germany, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales by Companies, (Units), 2015-2020

Table 6. Germany Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price (2015-2020) (K USD/Unit)

Table 8. Germany Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Type

Table 9. List of Germany Tier 1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105