Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market in UK

Unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) equipment refers to the equipment used to produce unidirectional tapes, usually large production lines, with different widths.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment in UK, including the following market information:

UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market 2019 (%)

The global Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment market was valued at 123.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 149 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. While the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Below 50mm

50-150mm

150-300mm

300-800mm

Above 800mm

300-800mm is the main type for unidirectional tapes (UD tapes) equipment, with about 36.12% of global market in 2019.

UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive UD Tapes Manufacturing

Aerospace UD Tapes Manufacturing

Others

By application, aerospace UD tapes manufacturing is the largest segment, with market share of over 50% in 2019.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Lindauer DORNIER GmbH

Karl Mayer

Breyer Composites

GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd

EELCEE

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Below 50mm

4.1.3 50-150mm

4.1.4 150-300mm

4.1.5 300-800mm

4.1.6 Above 800mm

4.2 By Type – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Automotive UD Tapes Manufacturing

5.1.3 Aerospace UD Tapes Manufacturing

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Application – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH

6.1.1 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Business Overview

6.1.3 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Lindauer DORNIER GmbH Key News

6.2 Karl Mayer

6.2.1 Karl Mayer Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Karl Mayer Business Overview

6.2.3 Karl Mayer Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Karl Mayer Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Karl Mayer Key News

6.3 Breyer Composites

6.3.1 Breyer Composites Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Breyer Composites Business Overview

6.3.3 Breyer Composites Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Breyer Composites Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Breyer Composites Key News

6.4 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd

6.4.1 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Corporate Summary

6.4.2 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Business Overview

6.4.3 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 GMP Machine Shanghai Co.,Ltd Key News

6.5 EELCEE

6.5.1 EELCEE Corporate Summary

6.5.2 EELCEE Business Overview

6.5.3 EELCEE Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 EELCEE Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 EELCEE Key News

6.6 Van Wees

6.6.1 Van Wees Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Van Wees Business Overview

6.6.3 Van Wees Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Van Wees Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Van Wees Key News

7 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity and Value in UK, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers in UK

7.2.1 UK Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 UK Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 UK Key Local Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Production Sold in UK and Sold Other Than UK by Manufacturers

7.3 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Export and Import in UK

7.3.1 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Export Market

7.3.2 UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for UK Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Unidirectional Tapes (UD Tapes) Equipment Distributors and Sales Agents in UK

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

