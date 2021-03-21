All news

Urban Cofix Ltd in Consumer Foodservice (Israel) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Urban Cofix Ltd plans to continue expanding its low-cost coffee chains that sell all products for NIS5 through franchising. In 2016, the company announced its plan to launch another brand, Cofix in the City, for the Ultra-Orthodox community, offering products that meet their restricted dietary standards. In addition, the company is expected to continue expanding its grocery retailing chain, Super Cofix. Super Cofix recently announced that it is expanding its price range to all products sold unde…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of content

URBAN COFIX LTD IN CONSUMER FOODSERVICE (ISRAEL)
Euromonitor International
June 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Urban Cofix Ltd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Urban Cofix Ltd: Operational
Suppliers
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Urban Cofix Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

 

