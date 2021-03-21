Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market in India – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.

ALSO READ :https://www.bloglovin.com/@vinitsawant3/7349953

This report contains market size and forecasts of Velcro (Hook & Loop) in India, including the following market information:

India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market 2019 (%)

The global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market was valued at 2345.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2817.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Velcro (Hook & Loop) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshtech.blogspot.com/2021/01/web-scale-it-industry-business.html

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Velcro (Hook & Loop) production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nylon

Polyester

Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/rigid-plastic-packaging-market-2021-industry-size-trends-growth-insights-top-key-players-segmentation-opportunities-and-forecast-research-2021-01-12

India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Overall Market Size

2.1 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Velcro (Hook & Loop) Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 India Manufacturers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Players in India

3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies

3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nylon

4.1.3 Polyester

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Footwear & Apparel

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Industrial Manufacturing

5.1.5 Medical

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Velcro

6.1.1 Velcro Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Velcro Business Overview

6.1.3 Velcro Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Velcro Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Velcro Key News

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.2.2 3M Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 3M Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.2.5 3M Key News

6.3 APLIX

6.3.1 APLIX Corporate Summary

6.3.2 APLIX Business Overview

6.3.3 APLIX Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 APLIX Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.3.5 APLIX Key News

6.4 Kuraray Group

6.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kuraray Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Kuraray Group Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kuraray Group Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kuraray Group Key News

6.5 YKK

6.5.1 YKK Corporate Summary

6.5.2 YKK Business Overview

6.5.3 YKK Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 YKK Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.5.5 YKK Key News

6.6 Paiho

6.6.1 Paiho Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Paiho Business Overview

6.6.3 Paiho Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Paiho Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Paiho Key News

6.7 Jianli

6.6.1 Jianli Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jianli Business Overview

6.6.3 Jianli Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jianli Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Jianli Key News

6.8 Heyi

6.8.1 Heyi Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Heyi Business Overview

6.8.3 Heyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Heyi Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Heyi Key News

6.9 Binder

6.9.1 Binder Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Binder Business Overview

6.9.3 Binder Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Binder Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Binder Key News

6.10 Shingyi

6.10.1 Shingyi Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Shingyi Business Overview

6.10.3 Shingyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Shingyi Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Shingyi Key News

6.11 Lovetex

6.11.1 Lovetex Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.11.3 Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Lovetex Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Lovetex Key News

6.12 Essentra Components

6.12.1 Essentra Components Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.12.3 Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Essentra Components Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Essentra Components Key News

6.13 HALCO

6.13.1 HALCO Corporate Summary

6.13.2 HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.13.3 HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 HALCO Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.13.5 HALCO Key News

6.14 Krahnen&Gobbers

6.14.1 Krahnen&Gobbers Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.14.3 Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Krahnen&Gobbers Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Krahnen&Gobbers Key News

6.15 Dunlap

6.15.1 Dunlap Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.15.3 Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Dunlap Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Dunlap Key News

6.16 DirecTex

6.16.1 DirecTex Corporate Summary

6.16.2 DirecTex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.16.3 DirecTex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 DirecTex Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.16.5 DirecTex Key News

6.17 Jieji

6.17.1 Jieji Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Jieji Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.17.3 Jieji Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Jieji Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Jieji Key News

6.18 Tesa

6.18.1 Tesa Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Tesa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.18.3 Tesa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Tesa Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Tesa Key News

6.19 ISHI-INDUSTRIES

6.19.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Corporate Summary

6.19.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.19.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.19.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Key News

6.20 Siddharth Filaments

6.20.1 Siddharth Filaments Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Siddharth Filaments Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.20.3 Siddharth Filaments Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Siddharth Filaments Sales and Revenue in India (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Siddharth Filaments Key News

7 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity and Value in India, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturers in India

7.2.1 India Key Local Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 India Key Local Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 India Key Local Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sold in India and Sold Other Than India by Manufacturers

7.3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Export and Import in India

7.3.1 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Export Market

7.3.2 India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Velcro (Hook & Loop) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Distributors and Sales Agents in India

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

List of Tables

Table 1. Key Players of Velcro (Hook & Loop) in India

Table 2. Top Players in India, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 4. India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 5. India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales by Companies, (K Sqm), 2015-2020

Table 6. India Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Share by Companies, 2015-2020

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price (2015-2020) (USD/Sqm)

Table 8. India Manufacturers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Type

Table 9. List of India Tier 1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 10. List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2019 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 12. By Type – Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue in India (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 13. By Type – Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in India (K Sqm), 2015-2020

Table 14. By Type – Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in India (K Sqm), 2021-2026

Table 15. By Application – Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2015-2020

Table 16. By Application – Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue in India, (US$, Mn), 2021-2026

Table 17. By Application – Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in India, (K Sqm), 2015-2020

Table 18. By Application – Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales in India, (K Sqm), 2021-2026

Table 19. Velcro Corporate Summary

Table 20. Velcro Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 21. Velcro Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 22. 3M Corporate Summary

Table 23. 3M Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 24. 3M Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 25. APLIX Corporate Summary

Table 26. APLIX Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 27. APLIX Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 28. Kuraray Group Corporate Summary

Table 29. Kuraray Group Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 30. Kuraray Group Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 31. YKK Corporate Summary

Table 32. YKK Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 33. YKK Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 34. Paiho Corporate Summary

Table 35. Paiho Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 36. Paiho Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 37. Jianli Corporate Summary

Table 38. Jianli Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 39. Jianli Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 40. Heyi Corporate Summary

Table 41. Heyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 42. Heyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 43. Binder Corporate Summary

Table 44. Binder Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 45. Binder Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 46. Shingyi Corporate Summary

Table 47. Shingyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 48. Shingyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 49. Lovetex Corporate Summary

Table 50. Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 51. Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 52. Essentra Components Corporate Summary

Table 53. Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 54. Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 55. HALCO Corporate Summary

Table 56. HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 57. HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 58. Krahnen&Gobbers Corporate Summary

Table 59. Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 60. Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

Table 61. Dunlap Corporate Summary

Table 62. Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Offerings

Table 63. Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (K Sqm), Revenue (US$, Mn) and Average Price (USD/Sqm) (2015-2020)

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105