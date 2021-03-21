Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.

ALSO READ :https://healthcareinnovation.over-blog.com/2021/01/dry-eye-syndrome-market-growth-analysis-applications-forecast-by-2023.html

This report contains market size and forecasts of Velcro (Hook & Loop) in Malaysia, including the following market information:

Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market 2019 (%)

The global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market was valued at 2345.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2817.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Velcro (Hook & Loop) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshtech.blogspot.com/2021/01/enterprise-key-management-market.html

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Velcro (Hook & Loop) production and consumption in Malaysia

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nylon

Polyester

Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/therapeutic-medical-guidewire-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-demand-overview-growth-rate-swot-analysis-top-leaders-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-12

Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Overall Market Size

2.1 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Velcro (Hook & Loop) Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Players in Malaysia

3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies

3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nylon

4.1.3 Polyester

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Footwear & Apparel

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Industrial Manufacturing

5.1.5 Medical

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Velcro

6.1.1 Velcro Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Velcro Business Overview

6.1.3 Velcro Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Velcro Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Velcro Key News

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.2.2 3M Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 3M Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 3M Key News

6.3 APLIX

6.3.1 APLIX Corporate Summary

6.3.2 APLIX Business Overview

6.3.3 APLIX Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 APLIX Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 APLIX Key News

6.4 Kuraray Group

6.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kuraray Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Kuraray Group Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kuraray Group Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kuraray Group Key News

6.5 YKK

6.5.1 YKK Corporate Summary

6.5.2 YKK Business Overview

6.5.3 YKK Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 YKK Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 YKK Key News

6.6 Paiho

6.6.1 Paiho Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Paiho Business Overview

6.6.3 Paiho Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Paiho Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Paiho Key News

6.7 Jianli

6.6.1 Jianli Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jianli Business Overview

6.6.3 Jianli Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jianli Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Jianli Key News

6.8 Heyi

6.8.1 Heyi Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Heyi Business Overview

6.8.3 Heyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Heyi Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Heyi Key News

6.9 Binder

6.9.1 Binder Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Binder Business Overview

6.9.3 Binder Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Binder Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Binder Key News

6.10 Shingyi

6.10.1 Shingyi Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Shingyi Business Overview

6.10.3 Shingyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Shingyi Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Shingyi Key News

6.11 Lovetex

6.11.1 Lovetex Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.11.3 Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Lovetex Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Lovetex Key News

6.12 Essentra Components

6.12.1 Essentra Components Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.12.3 Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Essentra Components Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Essentra Components Key News

6.13 HALCO

6.13.1 HALCO Corporate Summary

6.13.2 HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.13.3 HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 HALCO Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 HALCO Key News

6.14 Krahnen&Gobbers

6.14.1 Krahnen&Gobbers Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.14.3 Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Krahnen&Gobbers Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Krahnen&Gobbers Key News

6.15 Dunlap

6.15.1 Dunlap Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.15.3 Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Dunlap Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Dunlap Key News

6.16 DirecTex

6.16.1 DirecTex Corporate Summary

6.16.2 DirecTex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.16.3 DirecTex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 DirecTex Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 DirecTex Key News

6.17 Jieji

6.17.1 Jieji Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Jieji Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.17.3 Jieji Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Jieji Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Jieji Key News

6.18 Tesa

6.18.1 Tesa Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Tesa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.18.3 Tesa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Tesa Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Tesa Key News

6.19 ISHI-INDUSTRIES

6.19.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Corporate Summary

6.19.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.19.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.19.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Key News

6.20 Siddharth Filaments

6.20.1 Siddharth Filaments Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Siddharth Filaments Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.20.3 Siddharth Filaments Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Siddharth Filaments Sales and Revenue in Malaysia (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Siddharth Filaments Key News

7 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity and Value in Malaysia, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturers in Malaysia

7.2.1 Malaysia Key Local Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Malaysia Key Local Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Malaysia Key Local Velcro (Hook & Loop) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Sold in Malaysia and Sold Other Than Malaysia by Manufacturers

7.3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Export and Import in Malaysia

7.3.1 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Export Market

7.3.2 Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Malaysia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Velcro (Hook & Loop) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Distributors and Sales Agents in Malaysia

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105