Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.

ALSO READ :https://www.techsite.io/p/1901396

This report contains market size and forecasts of Velcro (Hook & Loop) in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market 2019 (%)

The global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market was valued at 2345.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2817.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

ALSO READ :https://ehteshtech.blogspot.com/2021/01/wi-fi-ranger-extender-market.html

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Velcro (Hook & Loop) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Velcro (Hook & Loop) production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nylon

Polyester

Other

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/industrial-wireless-solution-market-share-leaders-application-equipment-geography-industry-analysis-developments-and-regional-forecast-2023-2021-01-12

Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Velcro (Hook & Loop) Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Velcro (Hook & Loop) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Nylon

4.1.3 Polyester

4.1.4 Other

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Footwear & Apparel

5.1.3 Transportation

5.1.4 Industrial Manufacturing

5.1.5 Medical

5.1.6 Other

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Velcro (Hook & Loop) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Velcro

6.1.1 Velcro Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Velcro Business Overview

6.1.3 Velcro Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Velcro Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Velcro Key News

6.2 3M

6.2.1 3M Corporate Summary

6.2.2 3M Business Overview

6.2.3 3M Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 3M Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 3M Key News

6.3 APLIX

6.3.1 APLIX Corporate Summary

6.3.2 APLIX Business Overview

6.3.3 APLIX Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 APLIX Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 APLIX Key News

6.4 Kuraray Group

6.4.1 Kuraray Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Kuraray Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Kuraray Group Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Kuraray Group Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Kuraray Group Key News

6.5 YKK

6.5.1 YKK Corporate Summary

6.5.2 YKK Business Overview

6.5.3 YKK Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 YKK Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.5.5 YKK Key News

6.6 Paiho

6.6.1 Paiho Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Paiho Business Overview

6.6.3 Paiho Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Paiho Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Paiho Key News

6.7 Jianli

6.6.1 Jianli Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Jianli Business Overview

6.6.3 Jianli Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Jianli Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Jianli Key News

6.8 Heyi

6.8.1 Heyi Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Heyi Business Overview

6.8.3 Heyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Heyi Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Heyi Key News

6.9 Binder

6.9.1 Binder Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Binder Business Overview

6.9.3 Binder Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Binder Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Binder Key News

6.10 Shingyi

6.10.1 Shingyi Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Shingyi Business Overview

6.10.3 Shingyi Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Shingyi Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Shingyi Key News

6.11 Lovetex

6.11.1 Lovetex Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.11.3 Lovetex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Lovetex Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Lovetex Key News

6.12 Essentra Components

6.12.1 Essentra Components Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.12.3 Essentra Components Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Essentra Components Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Essentra Components Key News

6.13 HALCO

6.13.1 HALCO Corporate Summary

6.13.2 HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.13.3 HALCO Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 HALCO Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.13.5 HALCO Key News

6.14 Krahnen&Gobbers

6.14.1 Krahnen&Gobbers Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.14.3 Krahnen&Gobbers Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Krahnen&Gobbers Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Krahnen&Gobbers Key News

6.15 Dunlap

6.15.1 Dunlap Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.15.3 Dunlap Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Dunlap Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Dunlap Key News

6.16 DirecTex

6.16.1 DirecTex Corporate Summary

6.16.2 DirecTex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.16.3 DirecTex Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 DirecTex Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.16.5 DirecTex Key News

6.17 Jieji

6.17.1 Jieji Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Jieji Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.17.3 Jieji Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Jieji Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Jieji Key News

6.18 Tesa

6.18.1 Tesa Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Tesa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.18.3 Tesa Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Tesa Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Tesa Key News

6.19 ISHI-INDUSTRIES

6.19.1 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Corporate Summary

6.19.2 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.19.3 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.19.5 ISHI-INDUSTRIES Key News

6.20 Siddharth Filaments

6.20.1 Siddharth Filaments Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Siddharth Filaments Velcro (Hook & Loop) Business Overview

6.20.3 Siddharth Filaments Velcro (Hook & Loop) Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Siddharth Filaments Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Siddharth Filaments Key News

.

.

.

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105