Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market in US – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Velcro (Hook & Loop) consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Velcro (Hook & Loop) in US, including the following market information:

US Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

US Velcro (Hook & Loop) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in US Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market 2019 (%)

The global Velcro (Hook & Loop) market was valued at 2345.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2817.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. While the Velcro (Hook & Loop) market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Velcro (Hook & Loop) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Velcro (Hook & Loop) production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

US Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Nylon

Polyester

Other

US Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Sqm)

US Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Total US Velcro (Hook & Loop) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

