X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

X-ray non-destructive testing (NDT) systems or instruments are used to inspect an object for internal defects, abnormalities, pore, and other inconsistencies without destroying it.

This report contains market size and forecasts of X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market 2019 (%)

The global X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market was valued at 985.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1252.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. While the X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Stationary NDT

Portable NDT

By type，portable NDT is the most commonly used type, with about 69.12% market share in 2019.

Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Aerospace

Automotive Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Infrastructure Industry

Power Generation Industry

Others

X-ray non-destructive testing (ndt) applied in many industry with similar market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Fujifilm

General Electric

Shimadzu

Comet Group

Olympus Corporation

Rigaku

Bosello

Nikon

VisiConsult

DÜRR NDT

Aolong Group

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Stationary NDT

4.1.3 Portable NDT

4.2 By Type – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Aerospace

5.1.3 Automotive Industry

5.1.4 Oil & Gas Industry

5.1.5 Infrastructure Industry

5.1.6 Power Generation Industry

5.1.7 Others

5.2 By Application – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Fujifilm

6.1.1 Fujifilm Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Fujifilm Business Overview

6.1.3 Fujifilm X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Fujifilm Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Fujifilm Key News

6.2 General Electric

6.2.1 General Electric Corporate Summary

6.2.2 General Electric Business Overview

6.2.3 General Electric X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 General Electric Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 General Electric Key News

6.3 Shimadzu

6.3.1 Shimadzu Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Shimadzu Business Overview

6.3.3 Shimadzu X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Shimadzu Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Shimadzu Key News

6.4 Comet Group

6.4.1 Comet Group Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Comet Group Business Overview

6.4.3 Comet Group X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Comet Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Comet Group Key News

6.5 Olympus Corporation

6.5.1 Olympus Corporation Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Olympus Corporation Business Overview

6.5.3 Olympus Corporation X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Olympus Corporation Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Olympus Corporation Key News

6.6 Rigaku

6.6.1 Rigaku Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Rigaku Business Overview

6.6.3 Rigaku X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Rigaku Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Rigaku Key News

6.7 Bosello

6.6.1 Bosello Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Bosello Business Overview

6.6.3 Bosello X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Bosello Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Bosello Key News

6.8 Nikon

6.8.1 Nikon Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Nikon Business Overview

6.8.3 Nikon X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Nikon Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Nikon Key News

6.9 VisiConsult

6.9.1 VisiConsult Corporate Summary

6.9.2 VisiConsult Business Overview

6.9.3 VisiConsult X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 VisiConsult Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.9.5 VisiConsult Key News

6.10 DÜRR NDT

6.10.1 DÜRR NDT Corporate Summary

6.10.2 DÜRR NDT Business Overview

6.10.3 DÜRR NDT X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 DÜRR NDT Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.10.5 DÜRR NDT Key News

6.11 Aolong Group

6.11.1 Aolong Group Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Aolong Group X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Business Overview

6.11.3 Aolong Group X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Aolong Group Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Aolong Group Key News

6.12 Unicomp Technology

6.12.1 Unicomp Technology Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Unicomp Technology X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Business Overview

6.12.3 Unicomp Technology X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Unicomp Technology Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Unicomp Technology Key News

7 X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

….. continued

