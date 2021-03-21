X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market in Southeast Asia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

X-ray non-destructive testing (NDT) systems or instruments are used to inspect an object for internal defects, abnormalities, pore, and other inconsistencies without destroying it.
This report contains market size and forecasts of X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) in Brazil, including the following market information:
Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)
Top Five Competitors in Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market 2019 (%)
The global X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market was valued at 985.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1252.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. While the X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) production and consumption in Brazil
Total Market by Segment:
Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Stationary NDT
Portable NDT
By type，portable NDT is the most commonly used type, with about 69.12% market share in 2019.
Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)
Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Infrastructure Industry
Power Generation Industry
Others
X-ray non-destructive testing (ndt) applied in many industry with similar market share.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)
Total Brazil X-ray Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Fujifilm
General Electric
Shimadzu
Comet Group
Olympus Corporation
Rigaku
Bosello
Nikon
VisiConsult
DÜRR NDT
Aolong Group
