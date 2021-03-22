All news

1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

1,2,3,4- butanetetracarboxylic acid (BTCA) is a perfect formaldehyde-free durable press(DP) finishing agent. It has high activity of reaction and no irritant odor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid in UK, including the following market information:

UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market 2019 (%)

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

98% Purity

99% Purity

Both production and share 98% Purity are much higher than 99% Puity

 

UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Textile Treating Agent

Epoxy Resin Hardener

Electrical Insulating Coating

In 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid market, the Textile Treating Agent holds an important share in terms of applications,occupied 61.8%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

New Japan Chemical

Sadhana Nitro Chem

Dafeng Jingyuan

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

 

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

 

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 UK Manufacturers 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Players in UK

3.8.1 List of UK Tier 1 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Companies

 

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 98% Purity

4.1.3 99% Purity

4.2 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Textile Treating Agent

5.1.3 Epoxy Resin Hardener

5.1.4 Electrical Insulating Coating

5.2 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – UK 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Changmao Biochemical Engineering

6.1.1 Changmao Biochemical Engineering Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Changmao Biochemical Engineering Business Overview

6.1.3 Changmao Biochemical Engineering 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Changmao Biochemical Engineering Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Changmao Biochemical Engineering Key News

6.2 New Japan Chemical

6.2.1 New Japan Chemical Corporate Summary

6.2.2 New Japan Chemical Business Overview

6.2.3 New Japan Chemical 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 New Japan Chemical Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 New Japan Chemical Key News

6.3 Sadhana Nitro Chem

6.3.1 Sadhana Nitro Chem Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Sadhana Nitro Chem Business Overview

6.3.3 Sadhana Nitro Chem 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Sadhana Nitro Chem Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Sadhana Nitro Chem Key News

6.4 Dafeng Jingyuan

6.4.1 Dafeng Jingyuan Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Dafeng Jingyuan Business Overview

6.4.3 Dafeng Jingyuan 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Dafeng Jingyuan Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Dafeng Jingyuan Key News

6.5 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology

6.5.1 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology Business Overview

6.5.3 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology 1,2,3,4-Butanetetracarboxylic Acid Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology Sales and Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Wuhan Jiakailong Technology Key News

….. continued

