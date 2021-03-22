Global Sealing Gasket Market In UK By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Sealing Gasket is a mechanical seal which fills the space between two or more mating surfaces, generally to prevent leakage from or into the joined objects while under compression.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sealing Gasket in UK, including the following market information:

UK Sealing Gasket Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

UK Sealing Gasket Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

UK Sealing Gasket Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in UK Sealing Gasket Market 2019 (%)

The global Sealing Gasket market was valued at 10500 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 14110 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. While the Sealing Gasket market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sealing Gasket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Sealing Gasket production and consumption in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Sealing Gasket Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Sealing Gasket Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Metallic

Non-Metallic

UK Sealing Gasket Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

UK Sealing Gasket Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Automotive

General Equipment

Electrical Equipment

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Sealing Gasket Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Sealing Gasket Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Total UK Sealing Gasket Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total UK Sealing Gasket Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ElringKlinger

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Trelleborg

The Flexitallic Group

Dana

Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)

EnPro Industries

W. L. Gore and Associates

Parker Hannifin

Uchiyama Group

Teadit

Sakagami Seisakusho

Sanwa Packing Industry

Hamilton Kent

Calvo Sealing

Frenzelit

Ishikawa Gasket

Lamons

Yantai Ishikawa

Guanghe

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sealing Gasket Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 UK Sealing Gasket Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: UK Sealing Gasket Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Sealing Gasket Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Sealing Gasket Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 UK Sealing Gasket Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

….continued

