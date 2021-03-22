All news

Aluprint S de RL de CV in Packaging Industry (Mexico) Market Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Aluprint is among the leading manufacturers of flexible packaging and paper-based packaging in Mexico and the company is dedicated mainly to supplying players in fast-moving consumer goods categories such as beverages, sweet and savoury snacks, beauty and personal care and home care. In addition to flexible packaging, the company also produces folding and corrugated cartons, some of which are also sold for industrial usage. The company claims to have a strong technological edge over its…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tok

Table of content

ALUPRINT S DE RL DE CV IN PACKAGING INDUSTRY (MEXICO)
Euromonitor International
January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Aluprint S de RL de CV: K

