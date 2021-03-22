Auto-Injectors Market Analysis On Trends and Need 2029

Global Auto-Injectors Market: Overview

Auto injectors are devices used to self administer drugs by patients and thus make use of simplistic physical techniques that require no specialized training to implement. These devices are mostly useful for patients who require timely and regular administration of drugs and cannot be inconvenienced with regular visits to health care centers – an apt example of this is diabetes patients.

As per TMRR, the global auto-injectors market size is anticipated to exhibit a stellar double digit compound annual growth rate. Increase in prevalence of anaphylactic shock, rise in awareness about these devices and preferences of patients to choose auto-injectors are the key growth factors of this market.

Global Auto-Injectors Market: Competitive Landscape

The global auto-injectors market is highly competitive and vendor landscape if consolidated with a sizeable share of the market being held by few top players. They are actively seeking higher market share and are using a variety of strategies – organic and inorganic – to achieve this goal. Extensive research and development activities are common among prominent players. Key alliances are paving way for notable growth in the future for those who enter into strategic collaborations, based on mutual synergies.

Some of the top players operating in the global auto-injectors market are:

Eli Lilly

Scandinavian Health Ltd.

AbbVie, Inc.

Amgen

Owen Mumford

Ypsomed

Teva Pharmaceutical

Biogen Idec

Mylan N.V.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Global Auto-Injectors Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The forecast period stated above will witness the growth of auto-injectors market in a big way. As per TMR Research, it will be a result of interplay between numerous growth factors. The positively impacting trends and drivers are detailed out in the upcoming market study. Glimpse if provided below:

This market will find growth into the autoimmune diseases market owing to the frequent drug administration required in these diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, and other similar therapies. The anaphylaxis segment accounted for a very large share of this market in 2018. This significant share can be attributed to the rising incidence of anaphylactic reactions due to food, medication, and an increasingly aware population.

As per the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergic conditions are the most common health issues affecting children in the U.S. In 2015, 8.8 million children suffered from skin allergies and 4.2 million from food allergies. In Europe, allergy is the most condition. Around 20% of patients with allergies fear of possible anaphylactic shock, asthma attack, or even death from these reactions.

Global Auto-Injectors Market: Regional Analysis

North America topped the regional charts in 2018 and is expected to maintain its position over the coming years. This can be attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for quality products, and the increasing age and hence increased incidence of autoimmune disorders one is likely to see in the resident population of this region.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR due to factors such as increasing incidence of diabetes owing to the Oriental diet and differences in metabolic processes from the Western populace and anaphylaxis due to food allergies in countries such as India, China, Japan, Singapore, & Australia. In 2017, around 50,000 children & adolescents below 20 years of age were living with type-1 diabetes in China.

Market Segmentation

Global Auto-Injector Market, by Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Global Auto-Injector Market, by Application

Anaphylaxis

Multiple Sclerosis

Diabetes

Allergies

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Others

Global Auto-Injector Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Retailer

Pharmacy

Others

Global Auto-Injector Market, by End User

Home Care Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

