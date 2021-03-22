All news

Baby Food Packaging in Italy Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The demand for single portion and snack packaging is expected to rise in baby food over the forecast period. The number of new releases of fruit purées and other types of baby food in plastic pouches is predicted to increase, as manufacturers and consumers look for alternatives to more traditional glass jars. Plastic pouches is perceived as a more convenient format than glass for use outside the home or when travelling, as it is non-breakable and allows for feeding with one hand. This a key reas..

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food Packaging in Italy report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Baby Food Packaging in Italy
Euromonitor International
October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Plastic pouches set to see fastest growth as single portion and snacking trends grow
Humana and Mellin respond to demand for hygienic and ethical packaging, respectively
Eco-friendly and convenience trends inform packaging development in baby food

…continued                                                         

