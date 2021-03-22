All news

Baby Food Packaging in Mexico Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

In 2019, sales of baby food remained highly concentrated between two major players, which restrained a more dynamic pace in product innovation. Although the second player, Heinz, invested heavily in the development and promotion of its pouch format of prepared baby food, consumer preferences remained with glass containers. It seems that the convenience offered by pouches in terms of lightness and safety when compared to glass are not enough to beat the perception of protection provided by glass.

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food Packaging in Mexico report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Baby Food Packaging in Mexico
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Glass to remain the leader in baby food packaging
Increasing number of women joining the workforce fuels baby food growth
Thin wall plastic dynamic as consumers opt for lighter options

…continued                                                         

