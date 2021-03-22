All news

Baby Food Packaging in South Korea

In baby food, food safety remains the most important factor for all consumers. This continues to influence the packaging formats used in the category, with manufacturers increasingly focusing on improving the integrity and safety of their products during storage and distribution through the use of more advanced packaging. Towards the end of the review, the leading player in baby food Namyang began using eco-friendly carto-cans as a pack type for its baby juice. This emerging pack type cases to c…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Baby Food Packaging in South Korea
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Food safety is the top priority in baby food, influencing packaging trends
Freshness remains important in baby food packaging
Innovation in milk formula packaging despite declining category sales

 

