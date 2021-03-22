All news

Baby Food Packaging in Thailand

Folding cartons is one of the major powder milk formula packaging types in Thailand. With its lighter weight compared to metal tins, it is convenient and easy to transport. In addition, the lower cost of folding cartons can be passed on to consumers. Thai consumers only need to purchase a metal tin once and then rely on folding cartons to refill it subsequently. Over the forecast period, folding cartons are expected to continue taking share from metal tins.

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Thailand
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
PET bottles and glass bottles each have their own benefits and disadvantages
Smaller pack sizes enjoying growing popularity
Dry sauces in flexible plastic still very popular

 







