Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market in Brazil – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

At room temperature, Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) is a colorless liquid with a foul odor. It is weakly acidic, heavier than water, insoluble in water, soluble in ethanol, benzene and ether. It has a stimulating effect on the skin, eyes, and mucous membranes. At higher concentrations, it can paralyze the central nervous system. Applying on the skin can cause dermatitis and ulcers. Similar to phenol. It is corrosive and flammable. When exposed to open flames, high heat or contact with oxidants, there is a danger of causing explosion. In case of acid, hydrogen sulfide is decomposed. Mainly used in the synthesis of pesticides and medicines.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market 2019 (%)

The global Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) market was valued at 21 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 27 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. While the Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Purity 98%-99%

Purity>99%

Purity: 98-99% is most used type, accounted for 76.31% market share in 2019.

Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Pesticide

Photoinitiator

Demand of pharmaceuticals occupied most of market share of about 45.67% in 2019, followed by photoinitiators of 30.01% market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sumitomo Seika

Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Players in Brazil (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies in Brazil, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Brazil Manufacturers Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Players in Brazil

3.8.1 List of Brazil Tier 1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies

3.8.2 List of Brazil Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Purity 98%-99%

4.1.3 Purity>99%

4.2 By Type – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical

5.1.3 Pesticide

5.1.4 Photoinitiator

5.2 By Application – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sumitomo Seika

6.1.1 Sumitomo Seika Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sumitomo Seika Business Overview

6.1.3 Sumitomo Seika Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sumitomo Seika Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sumitomo Seika Key News

6.2 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials

6.2.1 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Business Overview

6.2.3 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Zhejiang Yangfan New Materials Key News

6.3 Nandadeep Chemicals

6.3.1 Nandadeep Chemicals Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Nandadeep Chemicals Business Overview

6.3.3 Nandadeep Chemicals Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Nandadeep Chemicals Sales and Revenue in Brazil (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Nandadeep Chemicals Key News

7 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity and Value in Brazil, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Manufacturers in Brazil

7.2.1 Brazil Key Local Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Brazil Key Local Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Brazil Key Local Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Production Sold in Brazil and Sold Other Than Brazil by Manufacturers

7.3 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Export and Import in Brazil

7.3.1 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Export Market

7.3.2 Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Brazil Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Benzenethiol (CAS 108-98-5) Distributors and Sales Agents in Brazil

….. continued

