Composite Rebar Market in Thailand

Composite rebar is used in the construction and repair of bridges-automobile, railway, pedestrian, combined. It replaced the metal products, as it has the following characteristics:

increased wear resistance;

resistance before exposure to corrosive environment, including seawater;

resistance to corrosion under high humidity conditions;

minimum weight, which is important when working with large bridges.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composite Rebar in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Composite Rebar Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Composite Rebar Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Meters)

Thailand Composite Rebar Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Meters)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Composite Rebar Market 2019 (%)

The global Composite Rebar market was valued at 462.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 650.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. While the Composite Rebar market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Composite Rebar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Composite Rebar production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Composite Rebar Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Meters)

Thailand Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

Others

Thailand Composite Rebar Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Meters)

Thailand Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Composite Rebar Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Composite Rebar Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Composite Rebar Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Meters)

Total Thailand Composite Rebar Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aslan FRP

Schoeck

Armastek

Galen

Dextra Group

FiReP

Nanjing Fenghui Composite

Yuxing

Shanghai KNP

BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

Pultrall

Pultron Composites

Hubei Yulong

Fusite

Fiberline

Marshall Composite Technologies

Sireg Geotech

Technobasalt

Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar

Tribeni Fiber

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Composite Rebar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Thailand Composite Rebar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Thailand Composite Rebar Overall Market Size

2.1 Thailand Composite Rebar Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Thailand Composite Rebar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Thailand Composite Rebar Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Composite Rebar Players in Thailand (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Thailand Composite Rebar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Thailand Composite Rebar Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Thailand Composite Rebar Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Thailand Composite Rebar Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composite Rebar Companies in Thailand, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Thailand Manufacturers Composite Rebar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Rebar Players in Thailand

3.8.1 List of Thailand Tier 1 Composite Rebar Companies

3.8.2 List of Thailand Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Rebar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Thailand Composite Rebar Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

4.1.3 Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)

4.1.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Thailand Composite Rebar Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Thailand Composite Rebar Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Thailand Composite Rebar Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Thailand Composite Rebar Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Thailand Composite Rebar Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Thailand Composite Rebar Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Thailand Composite Rebar Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Thailand Composite Rebar Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Thailand Composite Rebar Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Thailand Composite Rebar Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Road Building

5.1.3 Bridges & Port

5.1.4 Underground Construction

5.1.5 Others

5.2 By Application – Thailand Composite Rebar Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Thailand Composite Rebar Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Thailand Composite Rebar Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Thailand Composite Rebar Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Thailand Composite Rebar Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Thailand Composite Rebar Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Thailand Composite Rebar Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Thailand Composite Rebar Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Thailand Composite Rebar Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Aslan FRP

6.1.1 Aslan FRP Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Aslan FRP Business Overview

6.1.3 Aslan FRP Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Aslan FRP Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Aslan FRP Key News

6.2 Schoeck

6.2.1 Schoeck Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Schoeck Business Overview

6.2.3 Schoeck Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Schoeck Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Schoeck Key News

6.3 Armastek

6.3.1 Armastek Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Armastek Business Overview

6.3.3 Armastek Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Armastek Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Armastek Key News

6.4 Galen

6.4.1 Galen Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Galen Business Overview

6.4.3 Galen Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Galen Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Galen Key News

6.5 Dextra Group

6.5.1 Dextra Group Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Dextra Group Business Overview

6.5.3 Dextra Group Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Dextra Group Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Dextra Group Key News

6.6 FiReP

6.6.1 FiReP Corporate Summary

6.6.2 FiReP Business Overview

6.6.3 FiReP Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 FiReP Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.6.5 FiReP Key News

6.7 Nanjing Fenghui Composite

6.6.1 Nanjing Fenghui Composite Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nanjing Fenghui Composite Business Overview

6.6.3 Nanjing Fenghui Composite Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nanjing Fenghui Composite Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Nanjing Fenghui Composite Key News

6.8 Yuxing

6.8.1 Yuxing Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Yuxing Business Overview

6.8.3 Yuxing Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Yuxing Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Yuxing Key News

6.9 Shanghai KNP

6.9.1 Shanghai KNP Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Shanghai KNP Business Overview

6.9.3 Shanghai KNP Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Shanghai KNP Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Shanghai KNP Key News

6.10 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

6.10.1 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Corporate Summary

6.10.2 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Business Overview

6.10.3 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.10.5 BP Composites (TUFF-Bar) Key News

6.11 Pultrall

6.11.1 Pultrall Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Pultrall Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.11.3 Pultrall Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Pultrall Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Pultrall Key News

6.12 Pultron Composites

6.12.1 Pultron Composites Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Pultron Composites Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.12.3 Pultron Composites Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Pultron Composites Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Pultron Composites Key News

6.13 Hubei Yulong

6.13.1 Hubei Yulong Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Hubei Yulong Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.13.3 Hubei Yulong Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Hubei Yulong Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Hubei Yulong Key News

6.14 Fusite

6.14.1 Fusite Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Fusite Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.14.3 Fusite Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Fusite Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Fusite Key News

6.15 Fiberline

6.15.1 Fiberline Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Fiberline Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.15.3 Fiberline Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Fiberline Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Fiberline Key News

6.16 Marshall Composite Technologies

6.16.1 Marshall Composite Technologies Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Marshall Composite Technologies Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.16.3 Marshall Composite Technologies Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Marshall Composite Technologies Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Marshall Composite Technologies Key News

6.17 Sireg Geotech

6.17.1 Sireg Geotech Corporate Summary

6.17.2 Sireg Geotech Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.17.3 Sireg Geotech Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.17.4 Sireg Geotech Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.17.5 Sireg Geotech Key News

6.18 Technobasalt

6.18.1 Technobasalt Corporate Summary

6.18.2 Technobasalt Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.18.3 Technobasalt Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.18.4 Technobasalt Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.18.5 Technobasalt Key News

6.19 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar

6.19.1 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Corporate Summary

6.19.2 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.19.3 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.19.4 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.19.5 Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar Key News

6.20 Tribeni Fiber

6.20.1 Tribeni Fiber Corporate Summary

6.20.2 Tribeni Fiber Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.20.3 Tribeni Fiber Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.20.4 Tribeni Fiber Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.20.5 Tribeni Fiber Key News

6.21 Captrad

6.21.1 Captrad Corporate Summary

6.21.2 Captrad Composite Rebar Business Overview

6.21.3 Captrad Composite Rebar Major Product Offerings

6.21.4 Captrad Sales and Revenue in Thailand (2015-2020)

6.21.5 Captrad Key News

7 Composite Rebar Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Composite Rebar Production Capacity and Value in Thailand, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 Thailand Composite Rebar Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 Thailand Composite Rebar Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 Thailand Composite Rebar Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Composite Rebar Manufacturers in Thailand

7.2.1 Thailand Key Local Composite Rebar Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 Thailand Key Local Composite Rebar Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 Thailand Key Local Composite Rebar Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Composite Rebar Production Sold in Thailand and Sold Other Than Thailand by Manufacturers

7.3 Composite Rebar Export and Import in Thailand

7.3.1 Thailand Composite Rebar Export Market

7.3.2 Thailand Composite Rebar Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for Thailand Composite Rebar Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Composite Rebar Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Composite Rebar Distributors and Sales Agents in Thailand

10 Conclusion

….. continued

