Composite Rebar Market in US

Composite rebar is used in the construction and repair of bridges-automobile, railway, pedestrian, combined. It replaced the metal products, as it has the following characteristics:

increased wear resistance;

resistance before exposure to corrosive environment, including seawater;

resistance to corrosion under high humidity conditions;

minimum weight, which is important when working with large bridges.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composite Rebar in US, including the following market information:

US Composite Rebar Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Composite Rebar Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Meters)

US Composite Rebar Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Meters)

Top Five Competitors in US Composite Rebar Market 2019 (%)

The global Composite Rebar market was valued at 462.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 650.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. While the Composite Rebar market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Composite Rebar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Composite Rebar production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Composite Rebar Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Meters)

US Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)

Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)

Others

US Composite Rebar Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Meters)

US Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Road Building

Bridges & Port

Underground Construction

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Composite Rebar Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Composite Rebar Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Composite Rebar Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Meters)

Total US Composite Rebar Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Aslan FRP

Schoeck

Armastek

Galen

Dextra Group

FiReP

Nanjing Fenghui Composite

Yuxing

Shanghai KNP

BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)

Pultrall

Pultron Composites

Hubei Yulong

Fusite

Fiberline

Marshall Composite Technologies

Sireg Geotech

Technobasalt

Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar

Tribeni Fiber

