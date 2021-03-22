All news

Confectionery Packaging in France Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Packaging is becoming more prominent and a very effective way of achieving product differentiation on the shelf. As an example, the brand Cémoi has developed a new packaging for its organic chocolate range. To distinguish this organic range, Cémoi displays the organic claim very visibly on the front packaging by assigning 20% of the pack area to this claim. It also uses colour code for each variant and states that the product is “Made in France” on the front packaging, which normally is a statem…

Euromonitor International’s Confectionery Packaging in France report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Confectionery Packaging in France
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Producers become bolder with their packaging as demand for confectionery falls
Many will still have a chocolate craving, supporting the use of plastic pouches
Leading format flexible plastic to lose share, with more premium solutions sought

 

