Confectionery Packaging in Italy Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Total confectionery packaging continued to decline in retail unit volume terms in 2019. This was informed by the changing eating habits of consumers, who are increasingly seeking alternative, healthier snack options. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period to the detriment of total packaging unit volumes. Attempts to offer lower-priced and larger value for money packs failed to stem the overall decline in 2019. Confectionery players are also looking to mini formats and free ext.

Euromonitor International’s Confectionery Packaging in Italy report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Confectionery Packaging in Italy
Euromonitor International
October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Consumer search for alternative, healthier snacks hits confectionery packaging
Flexible packaging leads by offering advantages to manufacturers, retailers and consumers
Sharing trend offers growth potential for flexible packaging and rigid plastic

