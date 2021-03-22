All news

Confectionery Packaging in Malaysia Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Countlines in plastic pouches continued to flourish in 2019 as leading brands like KitKat introduced additional variants in this pack type. Nestlé’s introduction of small bite-size countlines such as KitKat Mini in plastic pouches has successfully created visibility on the shelf due to its premium image and is being used for gifting purposes among some consumers. Products in plastic pouches also enjoyed growth due to brands like Nips and KitKat Bites introducing plastic pouches with zip/press cl…

Euromonitor International’s Confectionery Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Confectionery Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Confectionery Packaging in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Countlines in plastic pouches performing strongly, particularly with zip/press closures
Increasing competition for other rigid containers from flexible packaging in boxed assortments
Confectionery in flexible packaging declines in 2019

…continued                                                         

