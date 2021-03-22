All news

Confectionery Packaging in South Korea

A pronounced shift towards confectionery in smaller packs was seen in South Korea towards the end of the review period. 2019 for instance saw considerable growth in smaller pack sizes in flexible paper/plastic, with 26g packs registering particularly strong growth. The main reasons behind this trend are rising demand for small packs of sugar confectionery and chocolate confectionery among people who live in 1- and 2-person households and the increasing interest in small packs for on-the-go consu…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Baby Food Packaging in South Korea
Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Food safety is the top priority in baby food, influencing packaging trends
Freshness remains important in baby food packaging
Innovation in milk formula packaging despite declining category sales

 

