A pronounced shift towards confectionery in smaller packs was seen in South Korea towards the end of the review period. 2019 for instance saw considerable growth in smaller pack sizes in flexible paper/plastic, with 26g packs registering particularly strong growth. The main reasons behind this trend are rising demand for small packs of sugar confectionery and chocolate confectionery among people who live in 1- and 2-person households and the increasing interest in small packs for on-the-go consu…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952456-confectionery-packaging-in-south-korea

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-navigation-jackets-market-research-report-2020-forecast-to-2025-2021-03-07

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baby Food Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-quantum-dots-display-qled-industry-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Baby Food Packaging in South Korea

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Food safety is the top priority in baby food, influencing packaging trends

Freshness remains important in baby food packaging

Innovation in milk formula packaging despite declining category sales

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105