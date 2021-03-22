All news

Confectionery Packaging in Thailand

Flexible plastic continues to be the most-used packaging type in sugar confectionery. Its durability and light weight are key traits that manufacturers and consumers look for, allowing it to be carried in bags and pockets. Over the forecast period, smaller pack sizes are expected to become more popular, as consumers demand more variety and freshness in these impulse purchases.\

Euromonitor International’s Confectionery Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

 

Euromonitor International's Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Thailand report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in Thailand
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
PET bottles and glass bottles each have their own benefits and disadvantages
Smaller pack sizes enjoying growing popularity
Dry sauces in flexible plastic still very popular

 

