Confectionery Packaging in the United Arab Emirates

Sugar confectionery pouches and bags in flexible plastic are frequently seen to be coupled with zip/press closures as they ensure resealing of product, hence product freshness. Over the review period, the usage of such closures was not only exclusive to chocolate confectionery. Gradually more sugar confectionery is also observed using such closures coupled with flexible plastic, plastic pouches and aluminium plastic pouches such as by processed fruit snacks brands.

Euromonitor International’s Confectionery Packaging in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Chocolate Confectionery, Gum, Sugar Confectionery.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Flexible pouches with resealable zip/press closures are becoming increasingly popular in sugar confectionery
Health trends are paving the way for bite-size confectionery leading to smaller flexible plastic packaging
Plastic bottle packaging proving compatible with modern on-the-go demand

 

