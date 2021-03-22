Consumer Lifestyles in the Philippines Market Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Despite stubbornly high levels of income inequality, the middle class is expanding, driving increased demand for a wide range of modern products and services. Both average disposable income and consumer expenditure have increased, particularly among younger, educated urban households. Younger consumers have also helped drive considerable growth of internet and mobile internet retailing. The increasing number of single-person and smaller households is boosting demand for compact household items.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in the Philippines report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table of content
CONSUMER LIFESTYLES IN THE PHILIPPINES
Euromonitor International
January 2018
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Lifestyles in the Philippines
Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2017
Top Five Consumer Trends
Consumer Spending Remains Buoyant Amidst Economic Expansion
Expanding Middle Class Driving Increased Demand for Wide Range of Products and Services
Filipinos Leapfrog Fixed Broadband and Go Straight To Smartphone
Consumers Increasingly Choosing To Live in Smaller Households
Consumers Embrace Social Media
Consumer Segmentation
Babies and Infants (0-2 Years)
Chart 2 Babies and Infants in Focus 2016-2030
Kids (3-7)
Chart 3 Kids in Focus 2016-2030
Tweens (8-12)
……. continued
