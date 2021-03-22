Convenience stores are well positioned to challenge traditional grocery retailers, as the former prioritise their food and beverage services to drive more foot traffic in a competitive marketplace. On average, time-pressed Canadian consumers are spending less time in food stores, which makes convenience stores a more appealing choice, given their convenient locations and the small store format for visitors to navigate quickly. Couche-Tard enhanced its focus on takeaway food by launching Simply G…

Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951958-convenience-stores-in-canada

Euromonitor International’s Convenience Stores in Canada report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-carpal-tunnel-release-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-07

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Convenience Stores market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-system-on-a-chip-soc-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Focus on food set to strengthen convenience stores’ offer

Plain tobacco packaging likely to hurt convenience stores

Outlets extend their range with health-conscious and more sophisticated fare

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Alimentation Couche-Tard builds organically as well as through acquisition

Players in Ontario boosted by alcohol-sale deregulation

The leaders are in a league of their own

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Convenience Stores: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Convenience Stores GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Convenience Stores GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Convenience Stores LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Convenience Stores Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Balance of power continues to tip towards e-commerce

The offline channel is reinventing itself for the digital age

Retailers’ own ranges are becoming more popular

E-commerce redefines the retailing landscape

Polarisation is squeezing out mid-priced retailers

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Christmas

Back to School

Thanksgiving Day

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 17 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 21 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 22 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105