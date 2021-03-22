All news

Daibochi Plastic & Packaging Industry Bhd in Packaging Industry (Malaysia) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry is looking to enlarge its consumer portfolio and become a leading multinational company in the packaged food and beverage industries, as well as other fast moving consumer goods areas in Southeast Asia. Moreover, the company aims for exports to account for 60% of total group revenue over the coming years.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capa

Table of content

DAIBOCHI PLASTIC & PACKAGING INDUSTRY BHD IN PACKAGING INDUSTRY (MALAYSIA)
Euromonitor International
January 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry Bhd: Key Facts
Summary 2 Daibochi Plastic and Packaging Industry Bhd: Operational Indicators
Production

 

……. continued

