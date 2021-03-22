Dairy Packaging in Malaysia Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Dairy in rigid plastic packaging recorded a marginal decline in 2019 as a result of lower demand from yoghurt and flavoured milk drinks. Yoghurt is declining due to category maturity, while flavoured milk drinks had higher retail selling prices due to the sugar tax, driving consumers away. Consequently, this had a negative effect on demand for both HDPE and other plastic bottles. However, future growth is expected to come from unsweetened fresh and shelf stable milk in these packaging types due…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952232-dairy-packaging-in-malaysia
Euromonitor International’s Dairy Packaging in Malaysia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Product coverage: Butter and Spreads, Cheese, Drinking Milk Products, Other Dairy, Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sauces-dressing-and-condiments-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-11
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dairy Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-uv-industrial-film-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-26
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Dairy Packaging in Malaysia
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Rigid plastic packaging negatively affected by decline in demand for yoghurt
Spoonable yoghurt in glass jars from domestic player Magic Foods
Brick liquid cartons seeing competition from rigid plastic in drinking milk products
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/