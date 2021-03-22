All news

Dairy Packaging in the United Arab Emirates

To cater to consumers’ fast-paced lifestyles, dairy players continued to invest in the creation of convenient packaging designs to ensure their easy use, carriage and storage. Condensed milk, which was traditionally packaged in metal food cans, saw Carrefour, one of the key private label players in the UAE, in 2019 launch squeezable plastic tube packaging in one SKU but with very niche penetration. This new packaging type enables consumers to easily squeeze and better control the amount of conde…

Euromonitor International’s Dairy Packaging in United Arab Emirates report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Butter and Spreads, Cheese, Drinking Milk Products, Other Dairy, Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Dairy Packaging market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Euromonitor International
December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Convenience trend driving innovation within the dairy packaging
Newer design to create stronger relevance

 

