Dairy Packaging in Vietnam

Vietnamese consumers view dairy products as a source of nutrition. Packaging thus plays an important role in raising consumer awareness about the benefits of the category’s various products. As a result of government regulations pertaining to ingredients and preservatives, manufacturers need to ensure that their marketing messages can be understood amidst these labels and claims. Consumers usually scrutinise a product’s contents before buying it and so packaging is an important medium for manufa…

Euromonitor International’s Dairy Packaging in Vietnam report offers insight into key trends and developments driving packaging across the category. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Product coverage: Butter and Spreads, Cheese, Drinking Milk Products, Other Dairy, Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Dairy Packaging in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
November 2020

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Packaging plays a role in informing consumers about the nutritional values of dairy products
Popularity of small single-use pack sizes on the rise
Liquid cartons remain popular in numerous dairy categories

 

