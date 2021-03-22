As online retailing becomes more and more influential among consumers in Taiwan, most brands have committed to expand their online channels by cooperating with e-commerce platforms or launching their own shopping websites to satisfy consumers. Department stores are among the most impacted retailers with consumers switching to making purchases online and brands focusing on driving sales on their own websites. For example, Kiehl’s skin care brand has offered promotional product sets that are exclu…
Euromonitor International’s Department Stores in Taiwan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Mixed Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Department Stores market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
E-commerce continues to restrain the growth of department stores
Dining is a main purpose for consumers to visit department stores
Anniversary sales determine the year’s performance
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Shin Kong Mitsukoshi upgrades the consumer experience with a mobile application
Challenges arise from the competition posed by shopping centres and outlet shopping centres
CHANNEL DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Increasing e-commerce awareness drives the growth of online-offline collaboration
Weak spending power remains a pain point for all retailers
Players with bigger selling spaces become smaller while smaller ones grow bigger
Department stores seek digitalisation to stay relevant in retailing
Environmentally-friendly mindset affects consumer behaviours
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Informal retailing
Opening hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019
Physical retail landscape
Cash and carry
Seasonality
Lunar New Year
End of year cleaning
Department store anniversary sales
Ghost month sales
Back to school
Double 11 shopping day
Payments and delivery
Emerging business models
MARKET DATA
