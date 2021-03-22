As online retailing becomes more and more influential among consumers in Taiwan, most brands have committed to expand their online channels by cooperating with e-commerce platforms or launching their own shopping websites to satisfy consumers. Department stores are among the most impacted retailers with consumers switching to making purchases online and brands focusing on driving sales on their own websites. For example, Kiehl’s skin care brand has offered promotional product sets that are exclu…

Euromonitor International’s Department Stores in Taiwan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

E-commerce continues to restrain the growth of department stores

Dining is a main purpose for consumers to visit department stores

Anniversary sales determine the year’s performance

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Shin Kong Mitsukoshi upgrades the consumer experience with a mobile application

Challenges arise from the competition posed by shopping centres and outlet shopping centres

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Increasing e-commerce awareness drives the growth of online-offline collaboration

Weak spending power remains a pain point for all retailers

Players with bigger selling spaces become smaller while smaller ones grow bigger

Department stores seek digitalisation to stay relevant in retailing

Environmentally-friendly mindset affects consumer behaviours

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Lunar New Year

End of year cleaning

Department store anniversary sales

Ghost month sales

Back to school

Double 11 shopping day

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

