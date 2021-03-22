Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Analysis On Future Development 2029

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Overview

High blood pressure is one of the most common cases across the globe. Blood pressure measurement is vital for the identification of the intensity of the pressure. For this, a blood pressure monitor is essential. As technology advanced, the advent of new technologies in blood pressure measurement emerged and left their mark. Digital blood pressure monitoring is a great technology for efficiently calculating blood pressure.

The global digital blood pressure monitors market has seen exponential growth and may continue the positive streak ahead in the forecast period of 2019-2029. The busy lifestyle and the stress emerging from professionals, as well as personal scenarios, are leading to a surge in hypertension and blood pressure cases. This, in turn, is the main reason for the growth of the digital blood pressure monitors market.

Another factor that is driving the growth of the digital blood pressure monitors market is increased urbanization and lack of physical activity. Obesity and junk food consumption are also equally responsible for a rise in blood pressure cases.

This report on the digital blood pressure monitors market presents a detailed analysis of the current scenario and focuses on vital aspects like key competitors, technological advancements, and the regional landscape as well. This report can prove to be a valuable asset for market shareholders and others.

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Notable Developments

Manufacturers in the digital blood pressure monitors market are undergoing extraordinary transformations to function more efficiently for the user. Beurer’s BM55 Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor is a classic instance. This device not only measures blood pressure but also identifies whether an individual is ready for taking a blood pressure measurement. It has a storage capacity of 60 readings. Furthermore, it uses a simple button for uncomplicated usage.

Doctors have recommended the use of the latest technologies for home monitoring owing to the recent rise in novel coronavirus cases. Hence, self-monitoring digital blood pressure devices are preferable. As COVID-19 is being tackled by doctors on a war footing, carrying such tests at home is a feasible option to help them reduce their workload. This may lead to an accelerated growth of the digital blood pressure monitors market.

Key players in the digital blood pressure monitors market are Microlife Corp., Hilirom, Omron Healthcare Inc., A&D Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Smiths Medical Inc.

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Key Trends

Reducing dependence on doctors for mere testing procedures is propelling the digital blood pressure monitors market to a great extent. Easy blood pressure monitoring with unwavering technological support is one of the significant factors that encourage home blood pressure monitoring. This, in turn, may boost the growth rate of the digital blood pressure monitors market.

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market: Regional Assessment

Geographically, the digital blood pressure monitors market is divided into North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, South America, and Asia Pacific. North America may showcase the highest growth rate in the digital blood pressure monitors market. Government initiatives have multiplied in recent years. The Million Hearts® initiative by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to improve cardiovascular health is a classic instance.

The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness about the dangers associated with blood pressure is also associated with the digital blood pressure monitors market growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific may also witness steady growth due to several factors like the rapid investment rate of manufacturers as well as rising hypertension and blood pressure incidences in the region.

