Discounters has been one of the fastest-growing channels in grocery retailers, as these outlets are gaining popularity amongst consumers in Canada. Canadian shoppers are known to be value-conscious and price-sensitive, and their constant deal-seeking behaviour has been reinforced by the competition amongst grocery retailers through lower prices. Discounters tap into consumers’ psychology by leveraging discount pricing to attract those looking for value for money. Indeed, the prices of some neces…

Euromonitor International’s Discounters in Canada report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Undercutting rival grocery channels, attracting more shoppers

Save-on-Foods looks to save on the environment as well

Evolution towards a more mainstream channel

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Ahead of the curve, Save-on-Foods expands at pace

Sobeys banks on discounters with Freshco

No Frills raises its profile with Hauler campaign

CHANNEL DATA

Table 1 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 2 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 Discounters GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 Discounters GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 6 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

Table 7 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024

Table 8 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Balance of power continues to tip towards e-commerce

The offline channel is reinventing itself for the digital age

Retailers’ own ranges are becoming more popular

E-commerce redefines the retailing landscape

Polarisation is squeezing out mid-priced retailers

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Informal retailing

Opening hours

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019

Physical retail landscape

Cash and carry

Seasonality

Christmas

Back to School

Thanksgiving Day

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2014-2019

Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 11 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 13 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 17 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 21 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 22 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 29 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019

Table 30 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019

Table 31 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019

Table 32 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 33 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019

Table 34 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019

Table 35 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 36 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 37 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 38 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 39 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 40 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 41 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 42 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019

Table 43 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019

Table 44 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019

Table 45 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019

