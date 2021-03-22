Discounters has been one of the fastest-growing channels in grocery retailers, as these outlets are gaining popularity amongst consumers in Canada. Canadian shoppers are known to be value-conscious and price-sensitive, and their constant deal-seeking behaviour has been reinforced by the competition amongst grocery retailers through lower prices. Discounters tap into consumers’ psychology by leveraging discount pricing to attract those looking for value for money. Indeed, the prices of some neces…
Get a free sample report. https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2951959-discounters-in-canada
Euromonitor International’s Discounters in Canada report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ceiling-tiles-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-07
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Discounters market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-world-disposable-razor-blades-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-03-02
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PROSPECTS
Undercutting rival grocery channels, attracting more shoppers
Save-on-Foods looks to save on the environment as well
Evolution towards a more mainstream channel
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Ahead of the curve, Save-on-Foods expands at pace
Sobeys banks on discounters with Freshco
No Frills raises its profile with Hauler campaign
CHANNEL DATA
Table 1 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 2 Discounters: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 3 Discounters GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 4 Discounters GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 5 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019
Table 6 Discounters LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019
Table 7 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2019-2024
Table 8 Discounters Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2019-2024
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Balance of power continues to tip towards e-commerce
The offline channel is reinventing itself for the digital age
Retailers’ own ranges are becoming more popular
E-commerce redefines the retailing landscape
Polarisation is squeezing out mid-priced retailers
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Informal retailing
Opening hours
Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2019
Physical retail landscape
Cash and carry
Seasonality
Christmas
Back to School
Thanksgiving Day
Payments and delivery
Emerging business models
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: Value 2014-2019
Table 10 Sales in Retailing by Store-based vs Non-Store: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 11 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Sales in Store-based Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 13 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019
Table 14 Store-based Retailing Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019
Table 15 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 16 Sales in Non-Store Retailing by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 17 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 18 Grocery Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales in Grocery Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 21 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019
Table 22 Grocery Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019
Table 23 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 24 Non-Grocery Specialists: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 26 Sales in Non-Grocery Specialists by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 27 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019
Table 28 Non-Grocery Specialists Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019
Table 29 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2014-2019
Table 30 Mixed Retailers: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: % Growth 2014-2019
Table 31 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: Value 2014-2019
Table 32 Sales in Mixed Retailers by Channel: % Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 33 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: Units 2014-2019
Table 34 Mixed Retailers Outlets by Channel: % Unit Growth 2014-2019
Table 35 Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 36 Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 37 Store-based Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 38 Store-based Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 39 Store-based Retailing LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019
Table 40 Non-Store Retailing GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 41 Non-Store Retailing GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 42 Grocery Retailers GBO Company Shares: % Value 2015-2019
Table 43 Grocery Retailers GBN Brand Shares: % Value 2016-2019
Table 44 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2016-2019
Table 45 Grocery Retailers LBN Brand Shares: Selling Space 2016-2019
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://expresskeeper.com/