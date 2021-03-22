Discounters in Romania

Discounters record strong growth in 2019, benefiting from offering a combination of convenience and low prices. Although incomes are on an upward trend, Romanians remain price-sensitive and show a strong propensity for bargains. Consequently, promotions and deals are essential for all modern grocery retailers, with many, such as discounters, using television advertising and catalogues to promote and highlight their attractive price points.

Euromonitor International's Convenience Stores in Romania report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers.

Product coverage: Modern Grocery Retailers.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Growth is driven by proximity to the consumer, and changing lifestyle habits that demand quick and convenient shopping solutions

Traditional grocery retailers associate themselves under convenience store brand name to remain competitive in the landscape

Forecast growth will be boosted by ongoing changes to the traditional family size, partnered with further expansion into rural areas

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

International players dominate, as they continue to expand across the network, threatening the position of traditional grocery retailers

Domestic players bring competition on a regional level, as they expand into local neighbourhoods

Players compete by offering new formats of convenience stores, including additional services such as ATM cash withdrawals and e-commerce orders

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Growth in retailing is driven by higher disposable incomes, expansions strategies from significant players, and an increase of retailers entering e-commerce

Health and wellness and the demand for convenient shopping solutions drives high levels of sales for grocery retailers

Aggressive expansions strategies boost the growth of convenience stores; however, traditional grocery retailers remain competitive by offering specialist items

E-commerce develops rapidly, especially in non-grocery products where consumers are more comfortable to buy without seeing the product

Digital apps increase the appeal of in-store, as retailers include digital features to attract convenience-driven consumers, and engage the rise of e-commerce

Payments and delivery

Emerging business models

