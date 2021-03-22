Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) MarketSize, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M sq ft)

Brazil Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Active DAS

Passive DAS

Hybrid DAS

Brazil Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M sq ft)

Brazil Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Office Buildings

Shopping Malls

College Campuses

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M sq ft)

Total Brazil Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

CommScope

Corning

Solid, Inc.

Cobham Wireless

Kathrein

Arqiva

JMA Wireless

American Tower

Ericsson

Boingo Wireless

Zinwave

AT&T

Advanced RF Technologies

Comba Telecom

